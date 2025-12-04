What Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Makes of Colts Matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few players on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster have found the success against the Indianapolis Colts in recent years that franchise cornerstone and defensive captain Josh Hines-Allen has.

The best player on the Jaguars' defense since he was drafted in 2019, Hines-Allen normally plays exceptional football in AFC South clashes. But it is against the Colts where he finds some of his most success.

Hines-Allen’s 10.5 career sacks vs. Indianapolis are his most against any single opponent. He joins DE J.J. Watt and DE Mario Williams as one of just three players since 1982 to record 10-plus sacks (10.5) and two-plus forced fumbles (two) against the Colts .

Speaking in the locker room on Wednesday, Hines-Allen noted that he has a lot of familiarity not just with the Colts as a franchise, but with their offensive linemen and the scheme they are implementing. That means a level of comfort for the Jaguars' best player in their biggest game of the year.

"Definitely huge playoff implication game. You know, we're excited about this matchup. You know, we know what they do well," Hines-Allen said.

"Hell, I've been seeing the same offense for seven years now, same offensive line for about five years now, since Raimann's been there. You know, tight ends changed. They got Ollie-Cox, but then they got the rookie who's been playing really well for them, who's definitely a mismatch problem for defenses. So we're gonna have to keep our eye on him. But again, it starts with Jonathan Taylor, and, you know, we got to get him down, do our best and play some good football."

For Hines-Allen, who is tied with Andrew Wingard as the second-longest tenured member of the roster, Week 14 offers something he has flirted with before in his career: meaningful December football.

Hines-Allen has ridden the highs (2022) and the lows (2023) that this time of the year brings. Now, he hopes for Week 14 to usher in a new era he can get familiar with.

I wanna get used to this feeling, you know, I've had a similar feeling a couple years ago with Doug. Well, two, you know, had, you know, when we won about eight straight or seven straight, but then we lost, that many straight," he said.

"So it's just like I've had both feelings of it and where we at right now, man, we're focused on, you know, this week. Excited about the matchup. I know I am. It's gonna be a huge game for us in the edges. I think they're gonna try to test us out, hopefully, and be physical."

