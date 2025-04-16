How the Jaguars Plan to Approach the NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars let each of their pending free agents go earlier this offseason. It was one of the many changes the Jaguars have undergone this offseason, as they try to move on from the past two seasons. They hope a new general manager and head coach will help.
There were many reasons the Jaguars struggled last season, but weak offensive and defensive lines doomed them on Sundays. Jacksonville's offensive line allowed Trevor Lawrence to be sacked alarmingly. Their inability to protect Lawrence factored into his injuries last season.
With the NFL Draft approaching, the Jaguars, James Gladstone, and the Jaguars have already added multiple players in free agency, but there are still multiple holes on both sides of the ball. Jacksonville owns the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft, putting them in a great spot to improve.
Jacksonville has many different needs, and Gladstone knows what he is looking for in a player. The Jaguars have begun the process of rebuilding their roster, but the NFL Draft will give them a chance to add even more talent. Gladstone is focused on the task at hand.
The fist-time general manager noted that he and head coach Liam Coen are on the same page regarding the draft.
“I’m glad you asked that because something that's been very clear to both Liam [Coen] and I, and it’s something we both value innately, is physical and mental toughness. I know that probably was apparent in that just by default, the offensive line and defensive line, that breeds that sort of mentality and that type of play. We prioritized addressing offensive line through pro-free agency. I think we'll continue to do that throughout the draft," Gladstone said.
"I don't think we're limited at the fronts, right? That stuff should show up at all levels of our offensive and defensive operation, and clearly on special teams. That's always going to remain at the forefront. Those two elements in tandem is really a real combination that we covet. I think you'll hear just about every time that Liam steps to a podium, he's going to mention some version of physical and mental toughness as really what he's hunting up.”
