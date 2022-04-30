2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Trade Up to Select Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner at No. 154

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade on early Saturday to make their first selection of the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a series of draft moves on Saturday afternoon, first moving up for Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner, who they selected at No. 154 overall.

The Jaguars first held the No. 157 pick but they deemed Conner an ideal trade-up candidate, making their second move up the board in this year's draft.

The Jaguars sent two sixth-round picks (No. 188 overall and No. 198 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, moving up over 30 selections to pick the running back.

Following the selection of Conner, the Jaguars made another trade, dealing No. 157 and No. 235 (seventh round) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2023 fourth-round selection.

Conner played in a rotational role at Ole Miss, appearing in 35 games but starting two over the last three years. He rushed 304 times for 1,580 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns, along with 32 catches for 225 yards. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, 19 of his 26 career rushing touchdowns coming from five yards or less, including 14 one-yard runs.

The Jaguars have now added two players on offense, with Conner joining Kentucky center Luke Fortner.

The Jaguars so far have drafted the following players:

No. 1, Round 1: EDGE Travon Walker

No. 27, Round 1: LB Devin Lloyd

No. 65, Round 3: OC Luke Fortner

No. 70, Round 3: LB Chad Muma

No. 154, Round 5: RB Snoop Conner.

The Jaguars still have two picks left in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 6, No. 197 overall (via Philadelphia)