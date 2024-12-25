NFL Draft: 3 Offensive Prospects Jaguars Could Consider in First Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball once the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. But which players could be the top options to fill those needs and help turn the Jaguars into a winner?
We take a look at three different offensive prospects below who could make sense as first-round fits for the Jaguars, and why the picks may or may not happen.
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
The Jaguars could use a true ball-winner for Trevor Lawrence, the one type of receiver they have never truly surrounded him with. They have a one-in-a-kind downfield threat and route-runner in Brian Thomas Jr, but Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could be the yin to his yang thanks to his ability to win constested catches.
Adding McMillan to the offense alongside Thomas would give the Jaguars two supremely talented wide receivers who Lawrence could grow with for years to come. If the Jaguars want to make improvements on offense that will be sustained and long-lasting, then McMillan could be the perfect option.
Penn State TE Tyler Warren
The Jaguars' offense already has two stud tight ends in Evan Engram and Brenton Strange, but there is no telling how a potential new staff could see the future of the tight end room. If the Jaguars look to get out of Engram's contract, though, they would be wise to pair Strange with another gifted pass-catcher instead of putting all of the onus on him entering 2025.
And if the Jaguars do that, then Penn State's Tyler Warren would be their best option. Picking a tight end in the top-10 is rich, but Warren is likely one of the 10 best pure players in this draft class. Warren can be the complete package at tight end as both a pass-catcher and a blocker, giving the Jaguars a balanced and athletic tight end dup to build around moving forward.
LSU OL Will Campbell
Whether the Jaguars should take LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell or not will likely be based on where they actually end up picking in the first-round. If the Jaguars can somehow manage a trade and move down closer to pick No. 10, then Campbell could have some serious appeal. The Jaguars already have their left and right tackles, but Campbell could be an easy guard conversion and take over at right guard for the long-term future
With that in mind, it is worth noting how difficult trading down in this year's draft could be. If the Jaguars' pick is closer to the top-five than the top-10, then it would be near impossible to defend taking a guard that early. It is already tough to do with a trade down, but a trade would at least make it a much easier pill to swallow.
