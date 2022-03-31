Skip to main content

Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson Attends Boise State Khalil Shakir's Pro Day

The first-year wide receivers coach was one of the few wide receiver coaches present at Boise State's pro day.

On the same day members of the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff were in attendance at Alabama's pro day, the franchise sent an important representative to a pro day up north.

According to Jay Tust of KTVB in Idaho, Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson was in-person to see Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir. 

A four-star recruit out of high school, Shakir was one of the nation's top wideouts over the last several years and has had a strong offseason with a good performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl and solid measurables at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Just a shade under 6-foot-0, Shakir weighed 196 pounds at the combine and ran a 4.43 40-yard dash with a 34.5-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, 7.28-second three-cone, and 4.21-second short shuttle.

Shakir caught 16 passes for 170 yards (10.6 yards per catch) and one touchdown as a freshman. In 14 games as a sophomore, he caught 63 passes for 872 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and six touchdowns while also rushing for three scores. In 2020, Shakir appeared in seven games but caught 52 passes for 719 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. 

Shakir finished his Boise State career with 77 catches for 1,117 yards (14.5 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in 2021, giving him 208 catches for 2,878 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and 20 touchdowns over four seasons.

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first three rounds. 

  • Round 1, No. 1 overall
  • Round 2, No. 33 overall
  • Round 3, No. 65 overall
  • Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)
  • Round 4, No. 106 overall
  • Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)
  • Round 6, No, 180 overall
  • Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)
  • Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)
  • Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)
  • Round 7, No. 223 overall
  • Round 7, No. 236 overall (via Baltimore) 

