Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Wide Receivers

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the wide receiver position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Tier One

Drake London, USC: The best 50/50 ball-winner to enter the draft in years, but he is more than that. He can create after the catch, win against press coverage and in the slot and has better separation skills than he gets credit for. He won't wow with his speed but he checks basically every other possible box and also produced on bad offenses with two NFL wide receivers in front of him.

Tier Two

Chris Olave, Ohio State: The best route-runner in the class, Chris Olave can win inside and out, is a vertical threat, a red-zone maestro, and more athletic than he gets credit for. Sure he doesn't break a lot of tackles, but he doesn't exactly need to; he does everything else at an exemplary level.

Jameson Williams, Alabama: The best home-run threat in the entire draft class. Jameson Williams will instantly be one of the NFL's best big-play options thanks to his speed and ability to manipulate a defense vertically. His injury keeps him out of the first tier, but he will be able to make an impact instantly once he is 100%.

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State: One of the best acrobatic catchers in the draft class, Garrett Wilson would do well with a young quarterback who can make plays inside and outside the pocket. He has good speed and some of the best feet in the class after the catch, though the lack of size and play-strength could be a ceiling cap.

Tier Three

Jahan Dotson, Penn State: He lacks ideal size and isn't an overwhelming athlete, but he has the best hands in the entire class, can win on the outside and inside, is a threat after the catch, and runs smart routes. He will outproduce his draft slot and profile, simply because he has already proven he can exceed expectations.

Justyn Ross, Clemson: A player I am way higher on than the consensus, I am still placing my bet on Justyn Ross to be productive at the next level. Not many receivers with his size and frame can move so effortlessly and fluidly, while Ross himself played better than he gets credit for in 2021. The injuries are a concern, but the special talent hasn't just gone away.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas: On one hand, it is hard to watch Treylon Burks pull away from entire SEC defenses and not be impressed by his blend of size and athletic ability. He does well on jump-balls toward the sideline as well, and has the size and strength to win on the outside if he develops his play-strength and ability to beat press coverage. He may be a jumbo slot at the next level, but the traits are impressive.

George Pickens, Georgia: One of the best pure X receivers in the draft, George Pickens would be a fantastic fit with the Jaguars thanks to his blocking ability, my-ball mentality and underrated route-running. He needs to prove his past injuries are just that, but he has a skill set that can produce in the NFL instantly.

Tier Four

Khalil Shakir, Boise State: One of the best slot receivers in the class, Khalil Shakir makes up for his lack of size and length with some of the best feet in the class. He is a near impossible cover on third-down thanks to his ability to easily get open against man coverage and he has the hands and speed to win downfield, too.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan: He doesn't have ideal size or length but he is a tough receiver who runs good routes, has good hands and tested like a good athlete. He can be an instant producer in most offenses thanks to his high floor and understanding of how to get open at every level of the field.

David Bell, Purdue: Yes, the athletic testing is worrisome and enough to knock Bell out of the second tier, but he has the traits to win both on the outside and inside and has some of the best hands and instincts in the class. He isn't going to run by defenses, but he is a tough wideout who can produce against any kind of coverage thanks to his hands and strength.

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: A long wideout who has proven himself as a vertical threat in college, Jalen Tolbert can win at every level of the field and will be bringing impressive production to the NFL. Doesn't have a blazing 40, but can be a downfield threat from day one.

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: A tall and big-bodied wide receiver who tested like one of the best athletes in the wide receiver group, Alec Pierce is a jump-ball and red-zone expert who will automatically provide his quarterback with a safe target at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising to see him put up low yardage but high touchdown numbers early in his career.

Christian Watson, NDSU: A height/weight/speed specimen who is one of the most athletic wide receivers to enter the draft in years, Christian Watson has exciting upside thanks to his physical traits and smooth movement skills with the ball in his hands. A project X who could be a dangerous option if he reaches his potential.

Tier Five

John Metchie, Alabama: A solid wideout who knows how to get open and win after the catch, John Metchie is a safe option as a No. 3 receiver at the next level. He produced for Alabama in back-to-back years and was the team's most consistent volume target in 2021.

Calvin Austin, Memphis: The lack of size is going to completely limit his upside and usage, but he is tough for any cornerback to keep up with in man coverage and even gave Sauce Gardner fits. Special quickness after the catch and can be an impact player from the slot as a rookie.

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor: One of the best vertical threats in the draft class, Tyquan Thornton plays to his 40 speed and will be able to stretch the field for any offense. He makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars on Day 3 thanks to his ability to be a big-play threat and open up space down the field.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky: The lack of size and length means he may have to be a player you scheme things up for other than the occasional man-coverage beater routes out of the slot, but Wan'Dale Robinson is a fun athlete who can scare defenses in the right scheme.

Kyle Phillips, UCLA: A natural slot receiver who is going to be a headache for nickel corners throughout his career, Phillips got open all the time at the college level (beat Derek Stingley for a touchdown out of the slot in 2021) and shouldn't have many issues doing the same in the NFL.

Romeo Doubs, Nevada: A vertical threat who was a big-play machine for Nevada's offense, one can argue Romeo Doubs is a big reason Carson Strong gets hype. He knows how to track passes against contact and in traffic downfield and has some of the best double-moves in the entire class.

Tier Six

Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina: An athletic and long receiver who can make plays at every level of the field, Jaivon Heiligh will face a transition to the next level due to the rise in competition and overall strength of defenders. Still, he has traits to line up on the outside and in the slot and made plenty of tough catches in college.

Danny Gray, SMU: An explosive athlete who can be a home-run hitter while also grinding out tough catches for SMU's offense, Danny Gray will raise the floor of any offense that drafts him. He is explosive and tough to keep up with in a phone booth, only really missing length and strength.

Bo Melton, Rutgers: A special teams ace who was able to produce in Rutgers' offense over the years despite some of the worst quarterback play in the country, Bo Melton will be a good backup receiver at the next level. He can make tough catches in the air, win after the catch and even out of the backfield.

Tier Seven

Kevin Austin, Notre Dame: One of the best athletes in the entire draft, Kevin Austin has the height, weight and speed to warrant a gamble thanks to his physical traits. The lack of college production and consistent reps knocks him down, but he has the traits to warrant a look as a developmental option.

Velus Jones, Tennessee: Worth a draft pick alone for his special teams value, Velus Jones is an ideal depth receiver who can improve the bottom of a roster while offering value in a rotational role. He will be an older rookie after six years in college, but he can win after the catch and have touches designed for him.