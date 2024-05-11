Jaguars Sign Rookie RB Keilan Robinson
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the weekend with four of their nine draft picks signed to rookie contracts, a group that includes fifth-round running back and returner Keilan Robinson.
The No. 167 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Robinson has 4.42 speed and the Jaguars envision an emphasis on returning responsibilities with their newest special teams-focused weapon.
"Yeah, I think coach and I talked about it quite a bit from the owners’ meetings through this part of the process. It's going to change the type of guys you get up front and we're still tinkering with that," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft.
"The special teams coaches really don't know either how this is all going to shape out. So, you're looking forward to getting on the grass and working with these guys. But it definitely brings the two-kickoff returners into play and that's the reason we went out and got Keilan [RB Keilan Robinson], that's going to be a main responsibility of his along with some other things.”
Robinson, a former four-star recruit, started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas in 2021. In his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started five, rushing 121 times for 796 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Robinson was a star returner for the Longhorns, averaging 23.6 yards per kick return with a 95-yard return touchdown in 2023. With rule changes for returners in 2024, Robinson could find a role early.