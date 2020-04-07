Report: Jaguars Conducted Pre-Draft Call With TCU Running Back Sewo Olonilua

On Monday, it was reported the Jacksonville Jaguars had arranged pre-draft conversations with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Today, another report has arisen of the Jaguars speaking with an offensive draft prospect.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, the Jaguars have met with TCU running back Sewo Olonilua via video conference ahead of this month's draft. Berman notes Olonilua has also spoken with the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans, making him a popular player among teams.

Olonilua is a bigger back at 6-foot-3, 232-pounds, and is built much more in the mold of Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead than he is compared to a change-of-pace space back that many have theorized the Jaguars would be interested in.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Olonilua recorded a 4.66 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical jump, a 123-inch broad jump, a 4.28 20-yard shuttle, and 25 bench press reps.

In 2018, the bruising Olonilua led TCU in rushing with 635 yards the year (4.7 yards per carry average, two TDs), and he also caught 15 passes for 86 yards. In 2019, Olonilua scored eight rushing touchdowns and ran for 537 yards on 135 carries (4.0 yards per carry average) while also recording 24 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars doing their due diligence in running backs makes sense considering Fournette is entering the final year of his contract and to date, there has been little talk of Fournette striking a long-term deal with Jacksonville. Jacksonville did draft Armstead in the fifth-round (No. 140) in 2019, but it could continue to build its running back depth behind Fournette and the second-year Armstead.

New offensive coordinator Jay Gruden showed a tendency to rely on a stable of running backs during his time with the Washington Redskins, and it would be reasonable for him to do the same in Jacksonville in 2020. With 12 draft picks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jaguars take a running back on day three for the second year in a row.