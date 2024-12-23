Which Michigan Star Should the Jaguars Prefer: Will Johnson or Mason Graham?
When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, there is no questioning that Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter is set to be at the top of big boards across the league in the coming weeks and months.
But only one team is going to be able to select Hunter, and that team is likely set to be the first one who picks and doesn't need help at the quarterback position.
But what about the non-Hunter prospects who could be options for teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and others? Which among those are the top prospects?
That is the question the Jaguars are faced with in a recent projection from Pro Football Focus that weighs two different options for each team to debate. For the Jaguars, it came down to a pair of Michigan defenders in cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"The Jaguars rank 32nd in defensive EPA per play, so it would feel prudent to shore up that side of the ball with their first selection in 2025. Jacksonville ranks only 24th in team coverage grade, and regular starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jarrian Jones have underwhelmed with sub-60.0 PFF coverage grades. Factor in worse play from their safety group, and the Jaguars could use a legitimate lockdown cornerback. Will Johnson has never allowed more than 353 total yards in any college season, yielding only two touchdowns in coverage," PFF said.
"The Jaguars could use also help along their interior offensive line, but it feels too early relative to value to select that here. Instead, Jacksonville could opt for another talented defender like Mason Graham, the highest-graded interior defender in the Power Four. Starting interior defensive linemen DaVon Hamilton and Jeremiah Ledbetter have both struggled, recording PFF pass-rushing grades below 51.0 and PFF overall grades below 63.0. Pair Graham with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and defenses probably won’t have many answers."
While this assessment does seem a bit lower on the prospects of Jarrian Jones panning out than the consensus is on him in Jacksonville, it does raise a fair point that the Jaguars will likely be looking at either cornerback or defensive tackle once the first-round rolls around.
As things stand today, the Jaguars could use a long-term answer across from Tyson Campbell. Third-year cornerback Montaric Brown may play well enough down the stretch of 2024 to earn that role, but Johnson would give the Jaguars a strong trio at the position to build around.
As for Graham, he could give the Jaguars the pass-rushing defensive tackle they have been missing for years. The Jaguars did draft Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson in the second- and fourth-round last year, but they have not shown enough to dissuade a pick of Graham early in the draft.
