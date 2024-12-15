Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Drop Another Jaguars Draft Hint
While the Jacksonville Jaguars may be one more win away from potentially playing themselves out of the Travis Hunter Sweepstakes, the signs continue to be pop up that the Colorado star wants to land in Duval.
During a podcast segment on The Travis Hunter Show, Hunter asked Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders what his favorite NFL team is. Sanders immediately shot back with a smile and said the Jaguars, a clear poke at Hunter and his odds of potentially landing with Jacksonville.
Sanders could have said any other team in the running to get Hunter, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, or New England Patriots. Instead, he said the Jaguars.
The Jaguars are currently set to pick No. 5 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the entire top-10 will shift one way or another when the Jaguars meet with the New York Jets on Sunday.
It is key to note the relationship here between Sanders and Hunter. The two have been teammates at two different schools, while Deion Sanders is a clearly powerful figure in Hunter's career on and off the field. Sanders has even indicated in the past that he would like to influence where Hunter is drafted after the season, just like he has indicated he will do with his son.
"Anywhere from one through four. One of them is going to be one. And the later one will not go behind four. Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want—kind of want them to go," Sanders said in the offseason. "And let's not forget Shiloh, okay? But I know where I want them to go. So there's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be, sorry, it's going to be an Eli."
The Jaguars would obviously be elated to have the chance to draft a player like Hunter, who is likely a cornerback at the next level who can also contribute on offense as a wide receiver. And by all recent indications, it appears Hunter would be more than willing to wear the Jaguars' colors as he walks across the stage in April.
The Jaguars just need to be in a position to make it happen.
