Film Room: Reviewing Each of Jaguars RB Devine Ozigbo's Touches in 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fewer than two weeks to figure out what may now be the most pressing question facing the young team: how are they going to replace Leonard Fournette's massive volume touches?

Jacksonville waived Fournette on Monday morning, with head coach Doug Marrone citing the performance of the rest of the team's backs in training camp as the primary reason. Among those backs who will now be tasked with stepping into Fournette's shoes in the offense will be second-year back Devine Ozigbo.