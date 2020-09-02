SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Film Room: Reviewing Each of Jaguars RB Devine Ozigbo's Touches in 2019

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fewer than two weeks to figure out what may now be the most pressing question facing the young team: how are they going to replace Leonard Fournette's massive volume touches? 

Jacksonville waived Fournette on Monday morning, with head coach Doug Marrone citing the performance of the rest of the team's backs in training camp as the primary reason. Among those backs who will now be tasked with stepping into Fournette's shoes in the offense will be second-year back Devine Ozigbo. 

Comments

Jaguar Report+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette to Sign With Buccaneers

Jacksonville's former franchise back will now be lining up alongside Tom Brady.

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash 'Was Excited' For Yannick Ngakoue Following Trade to Vikings

Todd Wash, who had been Jacksonville's defensive coordinator for the entirety of Yannick Ngakoue's tenure with the Jaguars, gave support to Ngakoue on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Goes Unclaimed on Waivers

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Leonard Fournette, the former No. 4 overall pick has gone unclaimed on waivers.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Todd Wash on Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: 'We're Going To Play Him At Defensive End'

The rookie outside linebacker-defensive end was teased as versatile enough to play both as a pass rusher and run defender. But recent roster changes and his practice tape have Todd Wash ready to label him as a defensive end.

KassidyHill

Dede Westbrook, 3 Other Jaguars Return to Practice in Limited Capacity on Wednesday

Jacksonville's veteran slot receiver got his first amount of practice in several weeks during a limited practice Wednesday.

John Shipley

Column: Who Deserves the Blame for Mass Exodus of Jaguars Players?

With just a handful of Jaguars left from the 2017 team which almost made the AFC Championship game, who truly deserves blame for the downfall of the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Chris Thompson Expresses Shock on Jaguars Releasing Leonard Fournette

Chris Thompson wasn't teammates with Leonard Fournette for long, but it is clear he was certainly expecting to be suiting up with him on the Jaguars this fall.

John Shipley

Chris Thompson Guiding Young Jaguars' Running Backs as Roster Cuts Loom

The Jacksonville Jaguars and all NFL teams will make their final 53-man roster cuts by Saturday. As that uncertainty looms, veteran running back Chris Thompson finds himself keeping young backs calm.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Waive Running Back Leonard Fournette

With 13 days until the Jaguars play the Colts, the Jaguars have waived a former No. 4 overall pick.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Announce A Season-Long Voting Initiative With Players and Coaches

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be running a season long voter registration and voter turnout initiative, aimed at increasing voter turnout in their home state of Florida.

KassidyHill