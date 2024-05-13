'I'm Here to Compete': How Joshua Cephus Can Become the Jaguars' Next UDFA Success
If there is one the Jacksonville Jaguars have been able to pride themselves on over the last decade-plus, it is their ability to evaluate and develop the NFL Draft's eighth round: undrafted free agency.
The success stories in Jacksonville are endless during that time. From Corey Grant to Allen Hurns, from Tre Herndon to Andrew Wingard, from James Robinson to Keelan Cole. The list drags on and on, and each year there is a chance for another player to join the ranks after completing an uphill battle to the 53-man roster.
"Well, the undrafted guys, we got a lot of them and we got a lot on our football team. I was one of those guys. So, they're just going to come in and compete like anybody else," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"Don't worry about the number of guys in line as much as just getting better at your craft, and then when you get an opportunity you make the most of your opportunity. So we got a good group of undrafted guys that we signed after the draft and looking forward to getting them out there.”
Who could it be this year? This year, there are 13 candidates. But perhaps none bring more to the table than former UTS wide receiver Joshua Cephus.
Cephus was one of college football's most productive receivers over the last three years. racking up 2,939 receiving yards, 176 catches, and 22 touchdowns in that span. And he didn't do it against no-name schools. He did against D1 schools, with his final season coming in the AAC.
During Cephus' time at UTSA, he became the school’s all-time leader in catches (313), receiving yards (3,639) and starts (56). And once undrafted free agency began, Cephus became one of the top wide receivers on the market.
So, why Jacksonville?
"Really, they just, I feel like they made a great pitch to really emphasize and show me that they were interested in me. So I went where I felt like who wanted me the most and where I wanted them just as much," Cephus told Jaguar Report after his first minicamp practice on Frdiay.
"So I feel like this is a great spot for me. I'm here to compete, here to win a roster spot, you know, so I'm just looking forward to the grind throughout these next couple months."
Cephus spoke to the Jaguars throughout the process after being invited to both the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl. It was at the Shrine Bowl where Cephus first met several players who are now his teammates, such as Jarrian Jones, Deantre Price, Cam Little, and fellow undrafted wide receiver David White Jr.
It was also at the Shrine Bowl where Cephus was able to make his mark on NFL coaches -- an impression that has carried over to his new Jaguars career.
"It was a great chance for all the NFL teams to get eyes on me. For me to actually show them what I could do, as far as making a deep ball catch or running routes, you know, creating separation. Man, it was it was a great experience," Cephus said.
"Just playing with all the different competition, getting active NFL coaches feedback and actually trying to apply it throughout the throughout the whole bowl game process. It was great."
The next step for Cephus in his climb up the Jaguars' massive receiver depth chart is to show that he can take things from the classroom to the football field. This part of the onboarding process for rookies is about rention, fundamentals, and learning the playbook.
And that is exactly where Cephus hopes to show off.
"Show how fast I can learn the playbook. It's really just IQ. you know. Show that I can run routes. That I deserve to be here, and actually go get one of those roster spots. So I'm really just trying to keep my head down, stay focused, learn, and work hard," Cephus said.
These sentiments were shared by Pederson when asked about Cephus on Friday. Pederson pointed out this is exactly where a rookie needs to shine, especially an undrafted one. And luckily for Cephus, he had a veteran receiver like Jarvis Landry along for the ride last week.
“Another one that's very talented and it will be good for him to be able to watch a guy like Jarvis [WR Jarvis Landry] as well and see how Jarvis handles himself this weekend and just watch the detail of the routes," Pederson said.
"Again, we're going to put these guys in to test them mentally more than anything this weekend than we are physically. For us, too, it's about getting lined up, get out of the huddle, get lined up, where are we going, and then executing the play. So, all of this stuff plays a big part into their development, their growth, and how best they can help us.”
Cephus proved himself on the field time and time again in college. He entered the draft as one of the most consistent and productive receivers in college football.
Now, he will have to prove himself all over again. This time to new coaches, new teammates, a new quarterback, and a new league.
But if Cephus' past performances and productions are any sign, it may be hard to count him out -- even in a stacked receivers room.
"A competitor number one. Somebody who is gonna push the entire room to get better," Cephus said when asked to describe what the Jaguars are getting in him.
"They're gonna get a leader, someone who's gonna be in the film room every chance he gets to watch, to learn from from his mistakes, and even learn from what you did well, and just a genuine and transparent person, someone who's going to ask questions or answer questions you want to be, or that you want to ask.