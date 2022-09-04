Jaguars Mailbag: The Strengths and Questions of Before Opener vs. Commanders

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

This week, we take a look at the moves the Jaguars made on the waiver wire, the thin defensive line depth, the strengths of the roster before Week 1 vs. the Washington Commanders, and the question marks that are still facing Doug Pederson's first squad.

Q: It's been a while, thoughts on Gervon Dexter

A: Ah draft questions, how I have missed you.

I really like Gervon Dexter. Florida always seems to have talented defensive linemen in some fashion, but Dexter's flashes are as good as any of them have been since Dominque Easley and Shariff Floyd. He is long, stacks and sheds blockers well, holds his ground at the point of attack, and has the burst and explosion off the snap that I think all defensive linemen need. The Jaguars will likely need help in this area next year, and Dexter would look especially dangerous next to Travon Walker.

Q: Why does Trent Baalke hoard LBs like they're going out of style?

A: Having six inside linebackers on the roster for a few days certainly wasn't a normal set up. The only other 3-4 team with six inside linebackers is the Arizona Cardinals, who essentially have five if you don't count Isaiah Simmons' role. Then there are the Chargers, Rams and Steelers who all have five inside linebackers. Since the formation uses two outside linebackers, this means the Jaguars have three back ups for two spots, which isn't uncommon on most 4-3 depth charts at middle and weak side linebacker.

With that said, I think the Jaguars have made an emphasis on linebacker because of the desire to improve the special teams portion of the roster. The Jaguars didn't have great special teams coverage in the preseason from backups at the linebacker position, and the fact that Caleb Johnson wasn't available when the Jaguars claimed Ty Summers played a role as well. So while they didn't intend to have six linebackers in Week 1, they had to carry that many for a few days due to the waiver schedule.

Q: Hi John. As most rookie TEs take time to develop and round out their game, do you see Doug going hard next year in FA after a big name player at that position? (Unless Engram shows out of course)

A: I think the Jaguars would like for nothing more than for Evan Engram to stand out and earn a new contract in 2023. The Jaguars really like Engram in terms of talent and culture fit and he is seen as an extremely hard working player who wants to be great, so the desire is there for him to work out. If he doesn't, I do think the Jaguars go aggressive to fix tight end because of Engram, Dan Arnold, and Chris Manhertz all being pending free agents.

Q: With the recent defensive front 7 moves in mind, what do you think the end goal for roster spot allocation is for the different positions along the defensive front?

A: I think we are looking at it now. I think four 3-4 linemen, four outside linebackers, two nickel rushers, and five linebackers, with three of them playing defensive snaps and two serving as special teams players.

Q: With summer wrapping up and rosters finalizing for now, was Baalke's summer truly masterclass?

A: As always, wait until the games start. People talked themselves into the 2020 Jaguars, after all, so it can be done for any class. Still, I think several of Baalke's moves will prove to look smart after this season -- the Jaguars just need the actual wins to follow.

Q: I know we've all seen how different the building is with Doug running the show and by all accounts that's better, but is there anything you've seen that has you concerned moving forward with Pederson?

A: None. At all. At this time last year I was skeptical about the Urban Meyer regime after seeing just how poorly he ran things -- and reacted to things -- during the preseason. With Pederson, I haven't seen any red flags yet outside of the team struggling to find a kicker. That isn't all Pederson's fault, but it is an area he will have to prove he can navigate during the regular-season. Other than that, I think Pederson's leadership, professionalism and ability to be accountable have helped the Jaguars move past the Meyer regime. I have been really impressed.

Q: Where do you see Luke Farrell in all this? Red zone offense? Maybe use his agility as a 1st down receiving TE?

A: I think he will see some snaps on offense, but not as many as Chris Manhertz or, obviously Evan Engram. It wouldn't shock me if his blocking ability got him on the field close to the same amount as perhaps Dan Arnold, though, especially because the Jaguars like some of Farrell's traits as a pass-catcher outside of his blocking ability.

Q What unit or units do you think will be this team's greatest strength and what units will be their greatest weakness?

A: I think the pass-rush is going to be the strength of the team. The Jaguars have six players I think can consistently win on third-down, something they haven't had in years. Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot are good backups who can slide inside and rush from multiple positions, while Robertson-Harris and Fatukasi are able to make an impact in their own right. Add in Travon Walker and Josh Allen, and I think this is a promising third-down group.

I also think the overall offensive scheme will be a strength of the team. The Jaguars proved their ability to scheme a defense up and create easy answers for their passing game, something they have been unable to do in recent years. And for how much this could get mocked, I think the punting unit is among the strengths. Logan Cooke is a special punter and the Jaguars have the speed at gunner to make offenses back up.

As for the weaknesses, I think a lack of size and speed on the outside of the offense could create problems. The Jaguars don't have any outside option who is a true burner who can win isolation matchups, which could constrict the field. I am also a bit curious about just how effectively the Jaguars will run-block after a preseason where running backs struggled with a low yards before contact per rush.

Q: I truly think the jags have a shot at winning the division. Do you agree? If not why? I see 4 out of 6 wins in division.

A: I think they could have a shot, but they are still a team maturing while the Colts and Titans are two teams who are already where the Jaguars want to be. With that said, the Colts and Titans are both far from elite rosters. Neither team is a world-beater, so if the Jaguars get on a special run and see Trevor Lawrence even outdo expectations, there is a chance.

Q: Who could provide depth at NT after the cuts?

A: If the Jaguars still want to add a nose tackle to their roster after bringing back Gotsis, Ndamukong Suh and Brandon Williams are still two veteran names who I think make a lot of sense.

Q: What’s your official take as to why the Jaguars appear to be rolling with so few down linemen? Are we talking a lot of 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 sets or are we bringing Allen and Walker up to 4-3 DE in 4-man fronts?

A: As things stand today, the Jaguars do have the players to rotate bodies inside on passing downs (Key, Smoot, Gotsis, Robertson-Harris, Fatukasi, Hamilton, and Walker). The biggest question is about on base downs against 11 and 12 personnel, two packages you will see often in the run-heavy AFC South. Key and Smoot can rush from in between the tackles in passing situations, but nobody is going to play them after as down linemen in a 3-4 front.

So, as things stand today, Gotsis is the only true depth the Jaguars have in their base front. They also have short-term solutions they can bring up from the practice squad to the active roster such as Mario Edwards Jr. and rookie defensive tackle Israel Antwine, though this can only be done twice a year per player.

In short, I think the Jaguars see their roster as having two nose-tackle capable players and up to four players capable of playing defensive end in their 3-4 fronts. They may not use more defensive linemen than these during a game day if you include the two nickel rushers, so the group has to be thinned somewhere.

I still think the Jaguars should carry another big body, just because they are one injury away from major depth issues against the run. And with Foley Fatukasi battling a calf injury at two different times in camp, that reality has already been near.

So I do think the Jaguars still run a 3-4, with a 2-4-5 (which is just a 4-2-5) as their nickel formation. I think the usage of defensive linemen has more to do with their roster construction as opposed to their defensive philosophy.

Q: After being schooled on Twitter, are you willing to publicly apologize for saying Lynyrd Skynyrd is the only good band to come out of Jacksonville?

A: As soon as people apologize for suggesting Yellowcard as a retort.