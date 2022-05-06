Utah Insider Breaks Down Jaguars Rookie Linebacker Devin Lloyd

What are the Jaguars getting in No. 27 overall pick Devin Lloyd? Cole Bagley of All Utes lets us know.

The Jacksonville Jaguars double-dipped in the first round this past week, selecting Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker at No. 1 overall before moving back into the first round for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. But what exactly are the Jaguars getting in Lloyd?

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville. Lloyd has quickly won fans over as well, showing an infectious personality following his selection and already working out in Jacksonville.

To get a better idea of what Lloyd will bring to the field, we talked to Utah Utes insider and All Utes publisher Cole Bagley. Who is Lloyd and how can he help the Jaguars in 2022 and beyond? Cole Bagley gives us an idea.

What kind of player is Devin Lloyd?

Cole Bagley: Devin Lloyd is everything and anything an organization could want in a player. Not only is he an incredible athlete but his work ethic and dedication is what turned him into a first-round draft pick. Despite only being a lowly rated three-star recruit with six total offers, Lloyd transformed into the best linebacker in Utah history. Nobody works harder, pushes themselves further, or studies the game more than Lloyd.

How badly will Utah's defense and program miss Lloyd?

Cole Bagley: While Utah's linebacker room is one of the deepest and most talented in the program, Lloyd is one of those irreplaceable individuals because of his talents and leadership. It may take some time before Utah has someone that special again.

Lloyd was one of the country's most productive linebackers for years; how much of that production came in big moments when Utah needed it most?

Cole Bagley: Devin Lloyd could've easily declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and been just fine. While he wouldn't have been selected as high, Lloyd could've declared and worked his way to the top, but he had unfinished business at Utah. In addition to some personal goals, Lloyd wanted to win a Pac-12 Championship and he did just that. Not only was he a critical part of the first-ever Pac-12 Championship for the Utes, but he was the MVP. Lloyd's early pick-six in the Pac-12 Championship was the turning point in the game and there was no way that Utah was going to lose after he put them up 14-0.

How special of a leader is Lloyd on and off the field?

Cole Bagley: What many fans might not know about Lloyd is that he and the Utes endured extreme tragedy last season. In the span of nine months, Utah had two teammates tragically pass away. Rather than quit, Lloyd led his brothers through unimaginable hardship and orchestrated one of the best seasons in Utah history, all in honor of his teammates.

Ultimately, what does it mean to the Utah fan base and program to see Lloyd get drafted?

Cole Bagley The Utah fan base couldn't be happier for Devin Lloyd, especially being drafted in the first round. After coming back for a final year and following through on every single promise he made, Lloyd is more than deserving of his selection. It also shows how special Utah's program is, especially in terms of their development. Lloyd was a low three-star recruit and Utah was his only P5 offer. Now, Lloyd is a Pac-12 Champion, college graduate, and first-round pick with an opportunity to make a huge impact for his team right away.