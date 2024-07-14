Why 2024 Could Be Travis Etienne's Biggest Season For the Jaguars Yet
Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne Jr. is the embodiment of what every coach desires in a player. Availability, consistency, talent, production. These are all adjectives that could be used to describe the Jaguars star tailback. It’s a fitting bill for a player who’s helped Jacksonville to back to back winning seasons.
This offseason, however, it seems many have overlooked the former first round selection. To some degree, I can’t say I blame them. Between record-breaking extensions and a roster full of new faces, Etienne sits in a similar boat to that of Christian Kirk, who I discussed earlier this week. They just aren’t the hot, new thing in Jacksonville anymore.
That said, I don’t think they should spend all offseason on the back burner either. These are two players who have produced and played at a high level for Jacksonville the last two seasons. So, let’s turn up the heat! Today, we’ll look at why I think 2024 will be a bounce back season for Travis Etienne Jr.
Etienne’s been as steady as ever for Jacksonville. Despite atrocious run-blocking (don’t worry, we’ll get there) and injuries aplenty, Etienne was still able to cross the 1,000-yard rushing threshold for the second straight season.
In fact, Etienne is one of only two running backs to account for 1,400 yards from scrimmage each of the last two seasons. The other? None other than San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey. Etienne’s been as good as they come and criminally underappreciated for his contributions to the Jaguars’ offense.
The team’s offensive line simply hasn’t helped either. If anything, they’ve been a hindrance. According to Fantasy Points data, Jaguars’ rushers had an average depth before contact of just 0.79 yards in 2023, last in the National Football League. In fact, they were one of just two teams below 1.00 yards before contact.
Etienne Jr, on the other hand, ranked 1st with 64 missed tackles forced as a rusher, according to Pro Football Focus. But wait, there’s more! Etienne also led the NFL as a whole, collecting 88 total missed tackles forced, generating another 24 out of the backfield.
If Etienne were any worse at making would-be tackles miss, Jacksonville’s run-game would have been even worse than it was. Having said that, there is hope for Jacksonville’s run-blocking. So what is it?
Well, his name is Mitch Morse. The former Chiefs and Bills’ center has a history with Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson and a history with winning. During his rookie season in 2015, Morse played for Pederson and has had immense respect for him ever since.
"As a rookie, you're just trying to keep your head above water. So, part of that is you're trying to survive, you learn to play football through trial by fire. They're throwing you into their ring with the big guys for the first time and you're trying to develop. The one thing I do remember about Doug was actually less about his coaching and more about his personality," Morse said.
“Not only is he not afraid of candid conversations but he's easy to talk to. He's the same person on and off the field. He's just a good man and I think what that usually does is good dudes or good people usually lead to good football players. Not exclusively good football players and good coaches, it's what you want in a coach,” Morse added.
During the 2023 campaign, the Jaguars averaged a mere 2.61 yards rushing in the A-gaps (Between the Center and Guards) and 2.87 yards in the B-gaps (Between the Guards and Tackles). Both figures ranked dead last in the NFL.
To contrast, the Bills, headlined by Morse at center, averaged 4.68 yards in the A-gaps, fourth best. Insert Mitch Morse’s 10th highest run-blocking win rate for an interior lineman via ESPN ANalytics and the Jaguars’ run-game might just see some light at the end of the tunnel.
The addition of Morse to this offense can’t be understated. Trent Baalke and the front office further prioritized the O-line, re-signing Ezra Cleveland, following an up and down stint for the team after his mid-season acquisition. The line can only get better and Morse is a great veteran for this offense to build around.
Now, the offensive line has a chance to finally gel this season. Last season, suspension and injuries handicapped what was an already bad offensive line. This season, it’s a clean slate, a fresh start, a chance for redemption and Mitch Morse will be at the center of it all.
Etienne will come to play; have no doubts about that. With the hopes of a new high-powered offense led by Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr, the opportunities should be there for Etienne to make plays both as a rusher and as a receiver. A little help from the offensive line couldn’t hurt either. If it all comes together, we should see Etienne’s biggest season yet and the Jaguars fighting for their spot atop the AFC.