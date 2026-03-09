Grading the Jaguars' Re-Signing of Montaric Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a splash before the start of free agency.

The Jaguars made sure not to let one of their top free agents hit the market when legal tampering begins this afternoon by re-signing veteran cornerback Montaric Brown to a 3-year, $33 million deal. So, what grade do we give the Jaguars for their big deal? We break it down below.

Pros

The pros to the Jaguars bringing Brown back into the fold are pretty easy to see. The Jaguars had all of the reasons in the world to want to re-sign Brown, who developed into an every-week starter for the Jaguars last year after starting his career as a seventh-round pick in 2022.

From a roster-building and depth chart perspective, the Jaguars badly needed Brown to return this offseason. The Jaguars now have a cornerback group led by Brown, Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis, but Hunter and Lewis are both coming off season-ending injuries. The Jaguars will need more at the position to make sure they have the depth that is needed for a full season, but imagine what they would have needed if Brown left?

Then there is the price tag. Brown looked like he was set to strike big in free agency if he was allowed to hit the market, and it is not hard to assume he would have signed a deal north of the $11 million a year he signed for. Take a look at some of the many cornerbacks who are signed to bigger deals than Brown, and it is clear why the Jaguars are winners on this deal.

Brown was a reliable piece for the Jaguars last year, and they got him back on price tag that is more than doable. That counts as a win for general manager James Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office.

Cons

Frankly, it is hard to think of many negatives when it comes to the Jaguars signing Brown. Perhaps the only real negative is that it likely seals the deal for both Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne to leave in free agency, but that was already expected. Overall, this is a dela with a lot to like for the Jaguars, Brown, and all involved.

Grade

This is likely the easiest offseason grade we will give it for the Jaguars in the coming weeks and months. There is plenty to be positive about when it comes to this deal, and not much to nitpick. This is an A.