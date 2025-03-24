Former Jaguars Safety Sends Heartfelt Message to Duval
Andre Cisco clearly enjoyed his first four NFL seasons in Jacksonville. The safety, drafted by the Jaguars in the short-lived Urban Meyer era, bid farewell to the team in the first few months of the Liam Coen era.
And in between, he helped Doug Pederson and the Jaguars to the franchise's first consecutive winning seasons since 2004-05. He went to social media on Saturday to thank the organization, Duval community and Jaguars fans.
“DUVAL— thank you for 4 of the most transformational years of my life!” tweeted Cisco, who agreed to terms March 10 with the Jets on a one-year, $10 million deal. “From ownership, to support staff, to my coaches, to our media team, and the special fanbase— I was immediately embraced by this city and organization.
“My teammates became my brothers and I’m forever indebted!"
Cisco, who turned 25 on Sunday, was born in Queens, N.Y., and played collegiately at Syracuse, so he returns to his home region in signing with Aaron Glenn and the Jets.
A 6-foot, 210-pound safety, Cisco entered the league as part of a 2021 draft class that provided a solid nucleus during those consecutive 9-8 seasons in 2022 and ’23. Now, he’s the only player selected over the team’s first five selections that year who’s no longer with the club.
The Jaguars in 2021 chose Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall, then added his Clemson teammate Travis Etienne later in the first round at 25. They grabbed Tyson Campbell (33rd overall) at the top of the second round, then took tackle Walker Little 12 picks later. Cisco (65th overall) joined the team in the third round.
They’ve since signed Lawrence, Campbell and Little to contract extensions. After the 2024 draft, Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option in Etienne’s rookie contract, securing the running back’s place on the 2025 roster.
Cisco started three games as a rookie before moving permanently into the starting lineup at free safety, a role he held over the last three seasons. In four years for the Jaguars, Cisco broke up 24 passes, including eight interceptions and a 2022 touchdown. He also recorded 1½ sacks and forced three fumbles.
To replace Cisco in the lineup, the Jaguars signed unrestricted free agent Eric Murray. No one believes they’re done addressing the secondary, however, especially new general manager James Gladstone.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.