Will Jaguars' Oluokun Lead League in Tackles in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has been near the bottom half of the National Football League for the last three seasons. Those last three seasons also happened to have linebacker Foyesade Oluokun on the roster, who has been one of the more consistent pieces for the franchise.
Going into the 2025 campaign, the plan for Oluokun will be no different: dominate. As a Jaguar, Oluokun has collected over 400 total tackles and has been one of the more feared and underrated defenders over the last few seasons.
Since donning a Jaguars uniform, Oluokun hasn't finished a season under 100 tackles, as he continues to emerge as the backbone for the defense. But with all the success, will the Jaguars linebacker be able to lead the NFL in total tackles this upcoming season?
It's something that isn't foreign to the Jacksonville linebacker, as he has led the NFL in total tackles twice before, and in back to back seasons. In his final season as an Atlanta Falcon, Oluokun dropped a career high 192 total tackles and followed that with a 184 total tackle season in his first year in Jacksonville.
Last season, Oluokun ranked 39th in the NFL when it came to total tackles, as fellow teammate Devin Lloyd out tackled him in 2024. However, Oluokun isn't many years removed from being that type of player who can lead the league in this category.
As a Jaguar, Oluokun has averaged 155 total tackles per season. Two seasons ago, as Oluokun looked for the three peat in leading the league in the prestigious category, he didn't fall out of the rankings, placing in fourth.
If Oluokun is able to return to his first year Jaguar form, he could easily be near the top of the rankings once more. That being said, there have been several linebackers that have emerged as dangerous contenders for that title.
Given the Jaguars haven't seen themselves in the playoffs since their 2022 run, fans have obviously lost touch with the strong players the franchise does possess. If Oluokun can get back to his tremendous ways, perhaps the Jaguars' defense as a whole will improve as well.
Go ahead and make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.