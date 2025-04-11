Why Jaguars LB Says New Coaching Staff’s Energy Is Contagious
Foye Oluokun is on his third defensive coordinator in four seasons with the Jaguars but he’s never had a coach quite like Anthony Campanile.
“He’s a Northeastern dude,” the Jacksonville linebacker said Wednesday. “I’ve seen personalities similar, but not at the coaching level. It’s really cool, though. I love his energy that he brings and the passion that he talks with. I feel like it’s going to be contagious for the defense.”
If Campanile’s energy and passion is contagious, it can only benefit Oluokun. Entering his eighth NFL season, the veteran is literally at the center of Campanile’s 4-3 defense. The player in those shoes last season for Campanile, when he served as the linebackers coach in Green Bay under coordinator Jeff Hafley, was rookie Edgerrin Cooper.
Cooper, who’s virtually the same size as Oluokun at 6-2, 229, had 3½ sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception for the Packers. And when Liam Coen was building his defensive staff, he hired Campanile and another individual with direct ties to Hafley’s system, linebackers coach Tem Lukabu.
“They come in with their own energy, kind of a new energy to the team,” Oluokun said. “Obviously, a little bit younger but I feel like that resonates a little bit better in the room and everything right now. The passion that they speak with every time they’re speaking definitely rubs off on us the right way.”
A lynchpin for Campanile, Oluokun said Wednesday that the energy from the coaching staff translates well in the weight room and will show up when the Jaguars begin on-field activities this spring. He also mentioned that the defense is filled with talented players like Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, Tyson Campbell and Travon Walker, who not only want to improve but also thirst for coaching.
Adjusting to a new staff is a three-step process, the veteran explained.
“One, just embracing coaching,” Oluokun said. “Two, just trusting what they have in store, trusting their plan. Three, just understanding whatever the scheme is or whatever the plans are and still playing your best football.
“I think that’s always going to be a challenge when you’ve got new teammates, new coaches and everything. So, really embracing everything and trusting that everything is meant for the better of the team.”
