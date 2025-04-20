Jaguars Will Lean on Veteran Leadership Moving Forward
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter next season with plenty of new faces on their coaching staff and roster. However, they will still depend on veterans, like Foyesade Oluokun, to help get them through yet another coaching change.
The veteran linebacker knows the new coaching staff will count on him to help the process go smoother. He is ready for the challenge.
“I think we’re all pretty bright, very talented. I definitely always offer my advice because the better we all play, it’s going to be good for the room, it’s going to be good for the team. If they have questions about what I’m seeing, for sure, I’m always offering my expertise, I’d say. They’re very bright, the rest of the guys and stuff, so I have all the confidence in them to pick up new stuff. I’ve seen it two times now, being able to play at a high level," Oluokun said.
While Oluokun is one of the Jaguars' veterans that younger players can turn to, Oluokun noted that he also has other veteran players around the league to whom he leans for support.
“Very close with Josh [DE Josh Hines Allen], Travon, Arik [DL Arik Armstead] has been a good piece to add because he’s done it at a high level for a long time. I’ve got a lot of friends around the League, really any teammate I was close with and played with back in the day,"
Oluokun said.
Oluokun named Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as a player he has a close relationship with after their time with the Atlanta Falcons. Oluokun made a name for himself playing behind the talented defensive tackle before earning a payday with the Jaguars.
"One of my staples that I watch, really, like I’ll hit him up sometimes, but DT] Grady Jarrett in Atlanta. I mean, just how he came in the League, late-round pick, and then what he’s made himself into, and he’s always working and a staple of the defenses that he’s on. Definiely try to emulate my career off of what I saw from him. That’s always a good role model," Oluokun said.
"Obviously, you’ve got sometimes some linebackers come here, joint practices, I just went to talk to [Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB] Lavonte David last year and stuff. He gave me good advice on how to attack offseason and stuff to be able to be playing at a high level all the way through the season as your body—as you get older in the League. I’m always looking for advice and tidbits on how to get better and stay better."
The Jaguars will need all of the veteran leadership they can get this season, as they welcome in a new general manager, coach and several new roster additions.
Please be sure you follow us this afternoon on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also then go and visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.