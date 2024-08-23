5 Jaguars On the Bubble Who Need a Big Game vs. the Falcons
The Jacksonville Jaguars likely have a good idea of what their 53-man roster will look like this time next week, but that doesn't mean tonight's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons won't be a big piece of the puzzle.
“Guys like that, to put that amount of snaps on film for us to evaluate, and then obviously for other teams to evaluate when you get to cut downs, that whatever happens, you have good tape out there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"That's why I just keep encouraging all our guys that are competing, yeah, you're competing for our roster, but there's 31 other teams that are looking as well. So always make the most of your opportunities when you get a chance.”
So, which players fighting for a roster spot will need an especially positive performance vs. the Falcons to boost their odds of making the team? We break it down below.
Elijah Cooks
The Jaguars' gem undrafted rookie free agent from 2023, Elijah Cooks likely needs a bigger game than anyone tonight. It might not matter if the Jaguars only keep six receivers instead of seven since Tim Jones should be considered a lock to make the roster (he starts on every single return and coverage special teams unit). If Cooks has a big game tonight, the Jaguars might feel like they can't afford to subject him to waivers and potentially lose him.
Tyler Lacy
An early Day 3 pick a year ago, the Jaguars were high on Tyler Lacy as a prospect and entered training camp even higher on him. The issue is the Jaguars added three interior defensive linemen this season in Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, and Jordan Jefferson, plus veterans Roy Robertson-Harris and DaVon Hamilton aren't going anywhere. Lacy has flashed this preseason, but it may become a numbers game unless he proves the Jaguars can't afford to subject him to waivers.
Terrell Edmunds
Much like a few other positions on the roster, safety is one the Jaguars have some versatility at. They know Andrew Wingard will return at some point in the 2024 season, plus they have the option to bring Tashuan Gipson onto the active roster after his six-game suspension is up. Add in Darnell Savage's time and experience at the position, and the Jaguars have options. With that said, Wingard and Gipson won't help the Jaguars in Week 1 and fellow backup safety Daniel Thomas is dealing with his own injury. This could open the door for someone like Terrell Edmunds, who has flashed throughout the preseason thanks to his physical style of play.
Josiah Deguara
If the question was has Josiah Deguara done enough in training camp and the preseason to prove he has value during the regular season, the obvious answer is yes. Deguara may fall victim to a numbers game, though, considering Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, and Luke Farrell are all locks to make the roster. If Deguara plays so well that the Jaguars feel they must carry four tight ends, then his chances could potentially increase.
D.J. Coleman
The Jaguars have an interesting dynamic when it comes to their edge depth. The Jaguars believe Arik Armstead could have value on the edge at times, while SAM linebacker Yasir Abdullah also offers some versatility there. That could make it tough for D.J. Coleman, a standout in training camp, to crack the 53 without a strong performance. Coleman has three pressures and two quarterback hits on 26 pass-rush reps this year, according to PFF. His 15.4% win-rate on true pass-sets (no screens, RPOs, or play-action) ranks No. 7 among the Jaguars' edge rushers during that period.