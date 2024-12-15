BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactives For Jets Tilt
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their inactives list for Week 15's battle against the New York Jets.
Running back D'Ernest Johnson, offensive tackle Javon Foster, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, defensive end Myles Cole, and defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo will all be inactive. The list consists three of the Jaguars' Day 3 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, which has been the trend for the team throughout the 2024 season.
This is the third week in a row Johnson has been inactive after he appeared in the first 11 games, rushing 30 times for 177 yards and catching eight passes for 77 yards as one of the top backups on offense.
Johnson has taken a backseat role in recent weeks with the recent debut of rookie fifth-rounder Keilan Robinson, who debuted two weeks ago and then last week took his first reps as a kick-returner. For the third week in a row, Robinson will serve as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back and likely take on a significant role on special teams.
“I think it'll help him mentally, really. Gives him confidence carrying the football as a returner, but it'll also give him confidence if he gets a chance offensively to carry the football," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.
"He's got really good speed. For young players too, it's just a matter of continuing to develop and grow and seeing things. A hole will open quickly, but then it closes quickly in-game. So, all that just adds to what he can do and what he's capable of and we'll just continue to work and develop with him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.