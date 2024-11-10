BREAKING: Jaguars Star Among Inactives vs. Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Lawrence was listed as questionable entering the contest with a left shoulder injury, which he sustained in the first half of last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawrence did not miss a snap against the Eagles following the injury, though he was the last player to enter the field from the locker room for the second half.
Sunday will be just the second time Lawrence will miss a contest since he was taken No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence missed the first start of his career in Week 17 last year vs. the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury. Lawrence also navigated an ankle and should injury and a concussion last year.
With Lawrence officially out, former 2021 first round-pick and New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones will get his first start with the Jaguars since they traded for him in March.
Jones has been Lawrence’s backup all season, while the Jaguars added more insurance at the position by signing former quarterback C.J. Beathard to the active roster on Wednesday. Jones was 2-9 as the Patriots' starter in 2023.
“I'm doing everything I can to be out there. Like in the past, I've gotten banged up in the past. So, just try to do everything I can during the week to prepare myself to play Sunday and just put as much time as possible into that and getting healthy. So that's the way my mind is right now,” Lawrence said on Wednesday.
Also inactive for the Jaguars on Sunday are defensive end Myles Cole, guard Ezra Cleveland, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, and defensive tackle Maason Smith.
