The Jaguars Have Established Their Stance with Running Back Room
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of the few positions that has seen great change so far for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason has been the running back room.
The Jaguars' running back room already had a lot of intrigue surrounding it, but that interest has increased even more after an eventful first week of free agency that saw Travis Etienne depart and Chris Rodriguez Jr. get added.
With free agency now a week old, it has become more and more clear exactly how the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen plan to deploy the position in the post-Etienne era. But what have the Jaguars really established about their running back room?
Jaguars Establish RB Hierachy
For those who have inquired about the Jaguars' running back room since the Rodriguez signing, and who might be leading the unit moving forward, it is fairly clear how the Jaguars are approaching things: with a committee.
On the most recent episode of the team-produced 'Jaguars Happy Hour', host J,P. Shadrick said the running back room is shaping up to be by committee, and general manager James Gladstone notably did not correct him.
"Yeah, I think that's fair to say," Gladstone said.
"Really excited for the guys that were behind [Etienne] this past season and being able to get increased opps. And you know two rookie runners who really had significant contributions in different ways, and can carry those contributions forward and build off of those. And now you insert Chris, who obviously has prior experience with Liam, which is going to be helpful to the onboarding process, a lot of the same language, you know, an understood skill set."
While Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen will certainly get their fair share of snaps next season, the money attached to Rodriguez makes it clear that he will play a role. The Jaguars will once again play three running backs, but this time the load might be more evenly distruvted now that they have complementary skill sets in the room.
"And the cool thing with Chris is it's been a constant. What was his superpower in college has been his superpower in the NFL, and we don't anticipate that shifting," Gladstone said.
"What he'll be able to do is provide the complementary skill set, in particular when it comes to the inside running, the hidden yards that come with his style of play. You know, the tough demeanor. You know, that's a real thing. And when given a higher workload, it can wear out those that have to stop it from going forward. And he does a good job of going forward."
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley