BREAKING: Jaguars Star Carted Off During Wild Scene vs. Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Trevor Lawrence left the field in a scary scene on Sunday.
After a late hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Lawrence was on the ground for an extended period before riding passenger in a cart to take him off the field. He was immediately replaced on the field by Mac Jones and ruled out with a concussion.
Lawrence was sliding on a scramble when Al-Shaair delivered a late hit near the head area, which led to Jaguars tight end Evan Engram pushing Al-Shaair from behind. The two began to fight before other Jaguars and Texans players joined in, with the fight spilling over to the Jaguars' sideline.
After a lengthy break, the field cleared and Lawrence was taken off the field before being ruled out. Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones were both ruled out before a second fight broke out in the Jaguars' end zone.
As Lawrence was carted off the field, the Jaguars' crowd erupted in "Trevor" chants.
Lawrence missed the Jaguars' Week 10 and Week 11 losses due to a left shoulder injury, an injury he sustained in the first half of Week 9. Lawrence finished the game, but he would then be limited in practice the entire week leading up to Week 10 before being ruled out for the game.
Lawrence began to practice in limited capacity this week and was ruled questionable for the game, but the Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson always intended for Lawrence to be able to start after he received the bulk of the first-team reps in practice during the week.
