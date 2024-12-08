BREAKING: Key Jaguars Starter Among Inactives vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a surprise inactive for their Week 14 clash vs. the Tennessee Titans: right tackle Anton Harrison, who has started all previous 29 games since he was drafted in 2023.
Harrison is out with an illness per the Jaguars. With former tackle Cam Robinson traded last month and Walker Little now starting at left tackle, the Jaguars will likely turn to either Cole Van Lanen or rookie Javon Foster at right tackle.
Also inactive for the Jaguars are running back D'Ernest Johnson, defensive end Myles Cole, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, Esezi Otomewo, and new Jaguars wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who the team claimed on waivers earlier this week.
"Josh is a veteran guy. You put on the tape, he’s obviously been in a couple of spots and he’s been a guy that’s a bigger, taller, athletic receiver," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"Again, gives us depth where we’re obviously missing Christian [WR Christian Kirk] and Gabe [WR Gabe Davis]. Definitely gives us something that we can continue to develop that room, I think. It helps us in the way that we’re trying to win these games. We’re trying to go out and play well, and he gives us an opportunity to do that. So, we’re excited to get him going a little bit and see how he can help.”
The 2-10 Jaguars will kick off against the 3-9 Titans at 1 p.m., with the Jaguars looking to snap a five-game losing streak as well as looking to avenge their Week 18 loss in Nashville that knocked them out of the playoffs in 2023.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.