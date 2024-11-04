Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Instant Reaction to Eagles Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell apart -- again.
Today's Jacksonville Jaguars Insiders Podcast focuses on the fallout from the latest Jaguars loss, and why things went so sideways.
Jacksonville took their best shot at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they suffered their fifth one-score loss of the season in a soul-crushing 28-23 loss.
Jacksonville threw everything at the Eagles that they could, but self-inflicted mistakes doomed the Jaguars once again.
With a number of self-inflicted mistakes, the Jaguars saw another potential win fall out of their grasp. It started with an Austin Trammell fumble on his first punt return attempt of the game, which led directly to points for the Eagles.
That wasn't the only mistake, however. The Jaguars turned the ball over three times in the loss, with the Trammell fumble leading to the first score of the game. It wasn't the only play that led to points, though, with a tipped interception also leading to an Eagles scoring drive.
The Eagles attempted to give the game back to the Jaguars time and time again, but the Jaguars never pulled the trigger on the upset. The Eagles bypassed two field goals to go for fourth-down conversions, but the Jaguars denied them twice. The Eagles also attempted to go for two on three different occasions, with the Jaguars stopping them each time.
But despite a Travon Walker fumble recovery for a touchdown and a late touchdown rush from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars couldn't finish the game. They allowed a late Eagles scoring drive, but the defense was able to respond by forcing a missed field goal and getting the ball back with just over two minutes left in the game.
Despite this, the Jaguars simply couldn't get out of their way -- which has been the story of their 2024 season. The Jaguars drove the ball into Eagles territory, but the game ended with an interception to Nakobe Dean after the Jaguars tried to force the ball to third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson.
Jacksonville will try to get back on track -- again -- next week. But for now, they are riding a two-game losing streak and own a 2-7 record.
