Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Halftime Thoughts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-7 entering halftime during Week 2 of the preseason at EverBank Stadium.
So, what all did we see during the first half? We break it down below.
Mac Jones has a solid outing
Mac Jones entered the game as starting quarterback after C.J. Beathard got the nod as the No. 2 quarterback a week ago against the Chiefs. After a poor first drive that saw Jones miss Elijah Cooks over the middle of the field, Jones bounced back on the next drive and orchestrated a 17-play scoring drive. It wasn't perfect, with Jones taking two sacks, but he also made an impressive first down throw to Brian Thomas Jr., converted a quarterback sneak, and hit Parker Washington for a 25-yard touchdown. Jones then hit 20-yard and 29-yard completions to Austin Trammell to set up a field goal before halftime. He finished the half 11-of-18 (61.1%) for 144 yards.
Parker Washington continues hot streak
One of the true breakout players in training camp has been second-year wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington had a stellar spring of offseason workouts, carried it over to training camp and joint practices against Tampa Bay, had one of the NFL's best preseason kick returns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, and then made an impressive touchdown catch from Jones to cap off a scoring drive. Another good week for Washington, who just keeps having them. He is the No. 4 receiver.
Which starters played?
The Jaguars sat out a vast majority of their starters, but there were a few players who got reps in early in the game. Roy Robertson-Harris played, though he is not likely a starter when Arik Armstead returns. As did Antonio Johnson at safety. On the offensive side, the Jaguars had Brian Thomas Jr., Ezra Cleveland, and Anton Harrison all got starts. Walker Little played as well, starting at left tackle. It was interesting that Johnson played, though he is a young defender