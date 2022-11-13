Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 and which players stood out in big ways.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

Week 9 was one of the best games of Trevor Lawrence's career, but the question all week was whether he would be able to do it again. And while the offense ultimately didn't put up the points they did last week, Lawrence answered the challenge by completing 72.5% of his passes for two touchdowns and 259 yards, giving him a 106.1 passer rating. It was his second game in a row without an interception, with Lawrence making several impressive throws on critical downs in all phases of the game.

Lawrence was sacked five times for the first time in career on Sunday, but he still managed to have a positive EPA/play and CPOE on the day, all while managing to not have any turnover-worthy plays. Had Christian Kirk not dropped one long gain and Cam Robinson erased one touchdown pass, then Lawrence's numbers would look even better. It was a good game and, finally, a sign of some consistency.

Christian Kirk deserves some consideration with his 105-yard, two-touchdown performance. He had a net positive game, though his drop on the first series was a consequential one.

Defense: Andre Cisco

No defender made the impact that Andre Cisco made on Sunday, though Rayshawn Jenkins' forced fumble deserves some consideration. But even with that in mind, Cisco created a turnover of his own with his third interception of the year, picking off Mahomes in the final quarter. Cisco also had several jarring hits where he forced an incompletion, showing the type of physicality in coverage that he hasn't always displayed.

Cisco is seen as one of the promising young talents on Jacksonville's defense, and Sunday's three-tackle performance with a pick and two pass breakups vindicate that standing. Cisco has flashed the ability to be a game-changing player in the back end of the Jaguars' defense, and Sunday was maybe the best example of it yet. Otherwise, it is hard to find a Jaguars defender who is deserving of the game ball after zero tacks and almost 500 yards of offense allowed.

Special teams: Jamal Agnew

This was a very odd special teams game for the Jaguars. Riley Patterson perfected the art of the onside kick to start the game, but he took six potential points off the board with two missed kicks in the first-half. He has missed three of his last five kicks, which is a concerning trend.

Then there is punter Logan Cooke, who is frequently the best-performing Jaguar on Sundays. This time, though, Cooke had several punts from inside the 50 result in touchbacks instead of poor field positioning for the Chiefs.

As a result, we turn to Jamal Agnew this week after another strong week as a return man. Agnew returned one punt 19 yards and then averaged 36 yards as a kick returner thanks to a 39-yard return.