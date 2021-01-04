Jaguars Get Trampled By Jonathan Taylor, Lose 28-14 to Colts in Season Finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars closed the 2020 season with their worst record in franchise history following a 28-14 loss to the Colts.

In what looks to be likely Doug Marrone's swan song with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday was closer to a repeat viewing than anything else.

Marrone's team started slow but scrapped and fought their way back into the game. They looked to have a chance to steal a win against a much better team ... until they didn't. Much like the 14 games before this one, the Jaguars let one get away from them, this time a 28-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

As a result of the season-ending loss, the Jaguars have finished the 2020 season with a 1-15 record and a 15-game losing streak. It is the worst win/loss record the Jaguars have ever had in a single season.

It was far from a surprise to see the Jaguars start the game slowly, falling into a 20-0 hole with 2:41 left in the game. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 106 yards in the first quarter alone, including a 56-yard run on the first drive of the game.

This would set the tone for the game, with Taylor almost singlehandedly ensuring the Colts wouldn't be upset by the Jaguars for a second time this season. Jacksonville's injury-depleted front seven was gashed by Taylor and the Colts for four quarters, ultimately allowing the Colts to rush for 273 yards on 37 carries, a 7.4 yard per carry average.

But it was Taylor who ultimately doomed the Jaguars on Sunday. He had the best game of his career and frankly one of the best games an NFL running back has ever had from a production standpoint. The rookie running back rushed 30 times for 253 yards (8.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, giving him the ninth-most single-game rushing yards in NFL history.

Jacksonville's offense didn't start any better than the defense. Through three drives, they had just 18 net yards on 10 pass attempts, with Mike Glennon being sacked three times and losing a fumble on a Darius Leonard sack.

The offense turned it on toward the end of the half, however. Glennon completes seven of seven passes for 75 yards on the final drive before halftime, throwing a nine-yard touchdown to Laviska Shenault to bring the Jaguars to 20-7.

Shenault had the first multi-touchdown game of his career on Sunday, catching six passes for 68 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He ended his rookie season with five touchdowns, with four of those coming from Glennon since Week 13.

Jacksonville then got a boost from Indianapolis' special teams units. The Colts missed field goals on the final drive before halftime and on the first drive of the second half, giving the Jaguars a chance to crawl back into the game.

Shenault was the sparkplug Jacksonville's offense needed to make it a one-score game, beating Leonard for an eight-yard touchdown on Jacksonville's first drive of the second half.

As much as Glennon excelled on the two scoring drives, the veteran passer and the offense stalled otherwise. The Jaguars punted on three of their first five drives, turned it over on downs twice, had the aforementioned fumble, and punted four-straight times after the second Shenault touchdown.

Glennon finished the game completing 26 of 42 passes (61.9%) for 261 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns. While he made a few big throws, the offense was simply too inconsistent on a drive-to-drive basis. A big part of this was poor pass blocking, with the Colts recording a season-high six sacks.

The Jaguars will now look toward the offseason and the future. They have bigger things ahead, but for now, they will have to accept Sunday as their final result of a long and difficult 2020 season.