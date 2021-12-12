Jaguars Roundtable: Previewing Week 14's Rematch With Titans

1) Who wins the battle in the trenches: Jacksonville's offensive line or Tennessee's defensive line?

John Shipley: The Titans. The Jaguars' offensive line has regressed a fair bit over the past month, though this is partially due to the Jaguars playing some of the league's best fronts. Still, the same line that was blowing open holes in the running game and keeping Lawrence upright and with plenty of time in the passing game over the first two months of the season isn't the same line we have seen in recent weeks. Injuries have hurt the unit, so I give the Titans the edge.

Gus Logue: Jacksonville's offensive line. The unit's play has declined in the past few weeks after a solid start to the season, but that's partly because of a tough schedule that included the talented fronts of Buffalo, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Harold Landry and Jeffrey Simmons are good players for Tennessee but I think they'll be kept in check enough to give Jacksonville's skill position players a shot at success

Demetrius Harvey: The Jaguars offensive line will be hampered against the Titans with Brandon Linder not suiting up yet again. Considering their struggles, I like the Titans' defensive line to take advantage of them, winning the battle in the trenches.

Michael Phillips: If you would have asked this question four weeks ago I think it would only be a slight edge in favor of Tennessee. The Jags offensive line had been solid, but in recent weeks they have started to show some regression. Pair that with a top third of the league defensive line in Tennessee and it makes for a tough matchup. Furthermore, the loss of Brandon Linder once again never helps. Tyler Shatley has been serviceable filling in for Linder, but an already uphill battle got a little steeper. I would expect a few more quick throws today to combat the Titans front.

2) Does James Robinson finally get a full workload?

John Shipley: It depends on how the game script goes. If the Jaguars aren't down by multiple possessions before they can put together their first offensive drive, then sure. But this is a Jaguars team that has had to quickly abandon the run time and time again in recent weeks because they frequently find themselves in 10-0, 14-0, 17-0 holes and are forced the pass the ball to come back into the game. If the Jaguars can prevent that from happening, then I think they make Robinson the focus of the offense.

Gus Logue: While scrutiny from fans and media may force the coaching staff's hand a bit in terms of keeping Robinson on the field, I don't think we'll see a full workload from him yet considering that he's still recovering from a bruised heel injury. He's practiced fully just twice in the past three weeks and it's clear that he still isn't close to being 100% healthy. It wouldn't surprise me to see the Jaguars continue to try to get Laviska Shenault going, who had three carries out of the backfield last week.

Demetrius Harvey: Robinson's workload against the Titans will be largely dependent on how close the game even is, in my opinion. While I don't think he will come out of the game as often as he has the past two contests, I don't necessarily believe the Jaguars will suddenly turn into a perfectly balanced offense due to their struggles over the last eight games.

Michael Phillips: I want to say yes. I so desperately want to see Robinson see more than 20 carries, but even with all the attention given to his workload this week and his quarterback going to bat for him I just don’t trust this coaching staff to come through. It’s unfortunate, but at no point this season has the staff done the right thing. There is also a matchup issue when it comes to Tennessee’s defense. While their run defense is stout their pass defense is in the bottom third of the league. I don’t expect Carlos Hyde to receive more carries than Robinson this week (hopefully), but I anticipate a far heavier pass attack from Jacksonville.

3) Who do the Jaguars need to have a big day on defense to secure a victory?

John Shipley: Roy Robertson-Harris. The Jaguars' big free-agent addition on the defensive line has had a solid run over the last month and is starting to get consistent pressure, and they will need him to impact a quarterback who has had his way with the Jaguars' defense in recent years. Ryan Tannehill is the type of quarterback who simply won't make mistakes without being pressured, making it key for Robertson-Harris to continue his impactful play.

Gus Logue: Josh Allen was really rounding into form as a Pro Bowl candidate halfway through the season but he's been kept quiet for a couple weeks now. He'll need to bounce back on Sunday to help make the pocket uncomfortable against Ryan Tannehill, who averaged 10.3 yards per attempt when unpressured and 6.1 yards per attempt when pressured against Jacksonville in week 5.

Demetrius Harvey: The Jaguars need Malcom Brown to perform well today. Not only has he been key in stopping the run this season, his play can also help out the players on the EDGE such as Josh Allen and Duwaune Smoot. Get a good game out of Brown, and Jacksonville stops the run, limiting the Titans to only a couple of pass-catchers out in routes.

Michael Phillips: Everybody. It’s cliche, but it’s the correct answer. There are simply not enough good players on defense to make an individual difference. If, and it’s honestly a big if, Jacksonville pulls out a victory it will take everybody on defense working in unison to pull this off. Communication has to be clear and they have to make tackles.

4) Does Julio Jones have a big day on his own or can the Jaguars be trusted to stop him?

John Shipley: I think the Jaguars can stop him, in large part because Tyson Campbell matches up well with him and Campbell has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks. Campbell is able to play physically and find comfort against bigger receivers like Jones (watch his coverage against A.J. Green and Kyle Pitts) so I think this is a game that could actually play to the rookie cornerback's strengths.

Gus Logue: I trust Jacksonville to be able to limit Julio Jones' impact on Sunday. The Titans will be without A.J. Brown on the other side of the formation, which will allow Shaquill Griffin to key in on Jones in his first game back from a concussion. Jacksonville should also be expected to play much more zone coverage than they did in the first matchup, which could help limit explosive plays from Jones and other Titans receivers.

Demetrius Harvey: I don't think Julio Jones is the same Julio Jones as he has been in the past. He's been hampered with injuries this season, and this will make two-straight years where he just doesn't quite have the same burst. I think the Jaguars can hold Jones off from having a huge day, especially considering Shaquil Griffin's return to the lineup and Tyson Campbell's emergence as a solid cornerback.



Michael Phillips: It’s hard to anticipate. He’s coming off IR and will be the only big name on offense playing for the Titans. I’m not sure how close to 100% he will be so I think the combination of his health and the fact he’s the only big name on offense playing will greatly benefit Jacksonville’s ability to limit him. I’m not sure how much that will factor into the result of the game, but I don’t think Julio has a big day.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Titans 23, Jaguars 10. Until the disjointed Jaguars offense is able to actually show they can score points, it is just going to be hard for me to predict that they will. The Titans are facing enough injuries to make me think the Jaguars don't get the doors blown off of them, but I struggle to see them winning a game until the offense improves and actually puts points on the board.

Gus Logue: Titans 23, Jaguars 15. I think this is a winnable game for Jacksonville: they've faced a tough schedule in the past month or so and should play the declining Titans closer than last time around with both Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown out. I think they can keep it close enough to cover the spread (+8.5) even though I got burned on the same prediction last week, but it's tough to predict an outright win given the offense's inability to score points consistently as well as the growing reports of chaos within the building.

Demetrius Harvey: I think the Jaguars ultimately fall 21-7 to the Titans today, another loss in what has turned out to be an awful season in Jacksonville.

Michael Phillips: Titans 23, Jaguars 13. I believe the defense can have a solid day, but I have no faith the offense can score more than 20 points in order to get the win.