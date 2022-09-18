Jaguars vs. Colts: Snoop Conner, Daniel Thomas Inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) face a tough home test on Sunday afternoon, and we now know which players they will be without during the tilt.

The following players won't be on the field for the Jaguars vs. the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1), each being listed as a healthy inactive:

WR Kendric Pryor

S Daniel Thomas

RB Snoop Conner

CB Montaric Brown

OLB De'Shaan Dixon

This is the same group the Jaguars listed as inactive last week. The group consists of four rookies: fifth-round running back Snooper Conner, who is the No. 4 running back behind James Robinson, Travis Etienne and JaMycal Hasty; seventh-round cornerback Montaric Brown, who is the No. 6 cornerback behind Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon and Chris Claybrooks; undrafted free agent outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon, who is the No. 4 outside linebacker behind Travon Walker, Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson; and undrafted free agent wide receiver Kendric Pryor, the No. 6 wide receiver behind Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Jamal Agnew, and Tim Jones.

The Jaguars have a completely healthy 53-man roster entering Sunday, while the Colts will be without three starters in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver Alec Pierce and linebacker Shaquille Leonard. Meanwhile, the Jaguars didn't have a player on the injury report this week and will enter the Colts game without a single player out with injury.

“It’s rare. There’s usually a couple guys early in the season, typically, that are limited during the week, but it’s just a credit to the players, how well they’ve taken care of themselves through camp," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday afternoon.

"Coming out of last week’s game healthy, there’s always going to be bumps and bruises each week, but for the most part, everybody’s feeling good.”

The Jaguars will kick off against the Colts at 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.