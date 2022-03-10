2022 NFL Free Agency: Zach Ertz and 4 Other TE Who Make Sense For the Jaguars

Free agency is nearly upon us. On March 14, the two-day legal tampering window will begin before the new league year begins and players across the entire NFL will find new homes.

After an unpredictable free agency period last offseason in which the Jaguars didn't target many of the top free agents they were projected to, there is no telling if this year will be different. The operative word in last year's free agency cycle, led by then-head coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke, was "value".

Will this again be the case with Baalke back at the helm, this time joined by new head coach Doug Pederson?

"Are we going to go out and add talent? Yeah, we're going to add talent. We're going to add competition. We're going to bring value to the roster. Every team does that, and we're no exception to that," Pederson said last week.

"But I see talent here. I said I think in my opening remarks a couple weeks ago that it's not an overnight fix, and it's going to be a fix that we've got to do it one player at a time, one coach at a time, and get it turned around."

In an effort to identify which free agents make the most sense to potentially be those players Pederson referenced, we are going to go through each position group to determine who the best fits are, ranking them in order.

Next up: tight ends.

1) Zach Ertz

The most obvious name for a number of reasons, Zach Ertz now looks to be the jewel of the tight end class after a number of tight ends got franchise-tagged. Ertz was never a candidate to be tagged by the Cardinals, though one does have to wonder the Cardinals' level of interest in bringing him back considering he was relatively productive in 2022.

Considering Ertz's best years in the NFL came under Doug Pederson from 2016-2020 (392 catches for 4,054 yards and 27 touchdowns, three Pro Bowl appearances), it isn't hard to imagine the duo would be open to working together again. The two were clearly close in Philadelphia and Pederson knows Ertz's strengths as well as likely any coach in the entire NFL, while Ertz knows Pederson would know how to use him. Ertz would fit right into the Jaguars' offense as the starting tight end and essentially be guaranteed a high volume of targets; it remains to be seen if the said can be said for his other fits.

2) Evan Engram

More of a slot receiver than a true tight end, Evan Engram makes sense for teams who were interested in Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. The Jaguars figured to be a potential suitor for Gesicki considering their need for pass-catchers, so one would presume it makes sense for them to consider adding Engram after his tenure with the New York Giants fell short of expectations.

Engram has struggled with drops over the last two years, dropping 17 total passes, but he has the height/weight/speed profile of a true matchup nightmare. If he can ultimately reach his potential, he could be a legitimate weapon at his next stop. He wouldn't offer much as a blocker, but he would give them a boost in team speed.

3) O.J. Howard

O.J. Howard is higher on our list than most free agency lists, but that is in large part because this is a case of believing in potential. Injuries and the fact there were legitimately too many mouths to feed in the Tampa Bay offense the last two years made it hard for Howard to produce or come close to reaching his ceiling, but perhaps a change of scenery could do him some good.

Few tight ends on this list have flashed the type of ability that Howard did at the start of his career. The former Alabama standout and first-round pick still has the talent to make an impact, especially as a pass-catcher, and the Jaguars could have a chance to buy-low after how the last few seasons have gone for him.

4) Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett was seen as a solid plan-b option at the tight end position during the 2021 free agency period, but even then Everett didn't see much of a market, ultimately signing with the Seahawks on a one-year, $6 million deal. Everett was still relatively productive with the Seahawks, having a career year and catching 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

The issue with Everett is more so that he is a one-dimensional player and Pederson's offenses have relied on blocking from tight ends in the past. Still, he is a talented receiver option who has produced with two different offenses and multiple quarterbacks. He makes sense to pair with Dan Arnold if the Jaguars want to go all-in on receiving threats.

5) Mo Alie-Cox

A player who fits the brand of tight end Trent Baalke invested in last season (Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell), Mo Alie-Cox is a solid role player who has never seen a lot of volume and who isn't a true separator at the tight end position, but there are a lot of reasons to like his potential fit with the Jaguars.

For one, Alie-Cox is a solid blocker and wouldn't force the Jaguars into targeting a one-demersal tight end who can't offer value in the run and pass game. Secondly, Alie-Cox has proven he is a skilled red-zone option thanks to his frame, length and physicality. He has strong hands and can dominate at the catch point, the type of receiving option Trevor Lawrence has thrived with both at Clemson and in 2021.