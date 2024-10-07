BREAKING: Jaguars Bolster LB Room With Former Lions Standout
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a new player to the linebacker unit.
The Jaguars announced on Monday they have signed long-time Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman to the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars have released safety Andre Chacher.
Pittman was originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the Lions in 2019. During his time with the Lions (2019-23), Pittman played in 52 games, recording twelve tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble and serving as a core piece on special teams. In March, Pittman signed with the Washington Commanders and spent the 2024 training camp with them.
"Prior to the NFL, the Beverly Hills, Mich., native played five seasons with Wayne State (2014-18) where he appeared in 43 games for the Warriors and recorded 181 tackles (120 solo), 31.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery," the Jaguars said in a release.
"As a senior in 2018, the team captain was named to the All-GLIAC First Team and the conference’s All-Academic team for the second-consecutive season. In 2017, Pittman was also voted Wayne State’s Defensive Most Valuable Player."
Pittman joins a Jaguars team that has seen Ventrell Miller have back-to-back standout games in the absence of veteran linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. The Jaguars have seen injuries stack up at linebacker at times, and Pittman appears to have the potential to carve out a future role alongside other backup linebackers Caleb Johnson and Tanner Muse.
Look for the Jaguars to continue to shape their roster as they prepare to rebound from a 1-4 start.
