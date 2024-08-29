BREAKING: Jaguars Finalize 16-Man Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their first practice squad for the 2024 season.
After signing 14 players on Wednesday, the Jaguars officially signed offensive lineman Blake Hance and former Tennessee Titans defensive back Matthew Jackson.
"Jackson originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. In 10 games with Tennessee as a rookie, he recorded one tackle on defense and five tackles (three solo) on special teams," the Jaguars said in a release.
"The Nashville, Tenn., native played five seasons (2018-22) at linebacker at Eastern Kentucky University. In 50 games, Jackson registered 294 tackles (170 solo), 27.5 tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed, 8.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. He was named ASUN All-Conference consecutively in 2021 and 2022.
The rest of the list is as follows:
- TE Josiah Deguara
- TE Shawn Bowman
- QB E.J. Perry
- CB Christian Braswell
- CB Tre Flowers
- WR Joshua Cephus
- WR Elijah Cooks
- WR Austin Trammell
- DE D.J. Coleman
- DE Joe Gaziano
- S Terrell Edmunds
- RB Jalen Jackson
- OL Steven Jones
- LB Tanner Muse
15 of the 16 players on the practice squad were members of the roster during training camp, including undrafted rookies Joshua Cephus, Jalen Jackson, and Steven Jones. The lone exception is Jackson, who spent camp with the Titans.
“Well, you sit here today, and you let a number of players go, and at the same time you want to communicate with them and the guys that you want back," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "But you’ve got 31 other teams we say all along that are looking at our roster too, as we're looking at others. Obviously, there is a plan in place. If we don't get the guys, we get the next guy. We'll fill out the practice roster with the best 16.”
In addition to the 16-man practice squad, the Jaguars also signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit, who will serve as the 17th member of the practice squad via the International Player Pathway Program.
"Rees-Zammit, a native of Penarth, Wales, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. He played for Gloucester of Premiership Rugby, England’s top rugby division, from 2018-24 and totaled 210 points in 77 club appearances," the Jaguars said. "Internationally, Rees-Zammit represented Wales (2019-23) and the British & Irish Lions (2021). He recorded 105 points in 41 international appearances and became the youngest player since 1959 to be selected to the British & Irish Lions squad. Rees-Zammit spent 2024 training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs."