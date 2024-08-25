BREAKING: Jaguars Move On From 10 Players, Including UFL Defensive Player of the Year
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially parted ways with 10 players on Sunday, including reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year Breeland Speaks.
The Jaguars waived Speaks, wide receiver Seth Williams, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, defensive end Raymond Johnson, rookie linebacker Andrew Parker Jr., and rookie wide receiver Joseph Scates. Each of these players will now be subject to potential waiver claims from the other 31 franchises.
In addition, the Jaguars released cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, wide receiver Denzel Mims, tight end Chris Myarick, and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.
With these moves, the Jaguars are now officially at 81 players on the roster. This includes injured International Pathway Program tight end Patrick Murtaugh, who does not count against the Jaguars' roster. In short, the Jaguars are now essentially at 80 players on their roster, which means 27 more players will have to be waived or released by Tuesday as of 4 p.m.
The most interesting name on the list is Speaks, who recorded sacks in the first and second preseason game. Speaks joined the team in the middle of camp so his pathway to the 53-man roster was always murky, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson indicated this week he could potentially join the practice squad.
“Yeah, I mean, it's tough. It's tough when guys come in the middle of camp. But he's done a nice job just picking up the terminology, picking up the defense. He's getting meaningful game reps that are good for him," Pederson said.
"We’ve just got to continue to evaluate how he does in individual drills, any team reps that he gets during the week. Then again, with this last game, probably looking like the second half potentially playing, and making the most of those reps. It's probably a challenge with a guy like that, probably 53, as you go. But practice squad is not out of the question. That’s what a lot of these guys are competing for. They're still competing for those spots.”
Speaks played for the Michigan Panthers and ended up with the nod as the league's top defender thanks to 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 10 games, leading the league in both categories.
Speaks was drafted by Kansas City in the second round (46th overall) of the 2018 Draft. He played in 16 games as a rookie and started four, recording 24 tackles (15 solo), eight quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.