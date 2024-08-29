BREAKING: Jaguars Release Veteran Quarterback From Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback room continues to change ahead of Week 1.
The Jaguars announced on Thursday the release of veteran quarterback E.J. Perry from the practice squad, just one day after Perry was signed to the unit and two days after the Jaguars released former backup quarterback C.J. Beathard with an injury settlement on Tuesday.
The Jaguars signed Perry earlier this month after Beathard suffered a groin injury in the second week of the preseason, with Perry taking snaps in the final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Part of that was just that C.J. [Beathard]'s health just moving forward to make sure as we go into this next game, just not limiting our ability to play this game out as we go," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said after the Jaguars signed Perry.
"And so E.J. is a guy we obviously have trust in and he's been around us. He's a guy that we can bring in at the very last minute and he is going to know 50 to 75 percent of the terminology from the jump. Guys are familiar with him, which I think that's a part of it as well. Not everybody's played with him, but a lot of guys have been here just through his time on and off the roster. So, a guy that we have confidence in as a coaching staff can help us through a game situation here.”
With Perry now off the practice squad, the Jaguars now have an open spot on the 16-member squad and have just two quarterbacks on their roster.
Perry first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his rookie season with the practice squad. Perry was then waived in the offseason and spent a few months with the Houston Texans. He then signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL before signing with the Texans for a second time.
After signing a second time with the Panthers following his release from the Texans in 2023, Perry was re-signed to the Jaguars' roster after an injury to Trevor Lawrence in December. Perry's contract expired at the end of the year and signed with the Panthers for a third time before signing with the Jaguars this week.