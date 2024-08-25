BREAKING: Jaguars Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten an early start on getting their roster down to 53 players.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are releasing veteran wide receiver Denzel Mims. Mims jo
The Jaguars signed Mims in June ahead of training camp, a result of several Jaguars undrafted free agents ending up on injured reserve after injuries during training camp. Mims had a hot start to camp and quickly became a favorite target of backup quarterback Mac Jones, but it was always unlikely he would have a chance to make the 53-man roster due to the Jaguars investing in two starters in the offseason and the emergence of Parker Washington.
“Yeah, that takes time. To say the bottom third or even half of your roster—those guys typically end up playing a lot toward the end of the season, right? Because your starters get nicked and might miss some time, and these are the ones that fill in and give you the meaningful game reps," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"They're also the ones playing on special teams, right? Again, it just goes back to our philosophy here is we’ve just got to develop everybody. We've got to keep coaching everybody. You just can't coach the top third or the top half, right? It's got to be everybody. I think that and just the acquiring of players through the draft, through free agency, the last couple of years, you're starting to see now these young players really emerge and do some good things.”
Mims, 26, entered the NFL as the No. 59 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the New York Jets. Mims played in nine games and started eight as a rookie, catching 23 passes for 357 yards. In 2021, Mims played in 11 games and started three, catching eight passes for 133 yards.
Mims' last season with the Jets came in 2022, with Mims requesting a trade in August before appearing in 10 games and starting four. He recorded 11 catches for 186 yards, ending his Jets career with 42 catches for 676 yards. During his Jets career, he played just three special teams snaps.
Mims was traded to the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 season before being waived by the Lions in August. Mims then signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, where he spent the rest of the 2023 season.