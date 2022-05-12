Commanders, Chargers Also Attempted to Claim Jaguars OG Wes Martin Off Waivers

One of the best signs of a smart waiver wire addition is typically interest from other teams. Luckily for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it appears new guard Wes Martin fits exactly that trend.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, both the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers attempted to claim Martin off the waiver wire. The Jaguars had highest waiver priority due to their 3-14 record in 2021, however, leading to the Jaguars landing the former Washington and New York Giants guard.

The offensive side of the ball appears to be an area where the Jaguars will be able to use the top waiver wire spot to their advantage, with the team also having needs at running back, tight end and wide receiver. The Jaguars had other options at guard to claim, too, including Nate Herbig last week. The Jaguars decided on Martin, likely in large part due to his fit with the Jaguars' coaching staff.

Martin was claimed off of waivers from the New York Giants on Wednesday and will now reunite with Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, who coached Martin during his rookie season when Rauscher was the assistant offensive line coach and eventually the interim offensive line coach for Washington.

Rauscher served as Washington's assistant offensive line coach under esteemed offensive line coach Bill Callahan. When Callahan became the team's interim head coach, Rauscher was promoted to interim offensive line coach, giving him significant experience with Martin.

Martin was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, with Washington selecting him out of Indiana with the No. 131 pick. Martin played in nine games and started five as a rookie. He appeared in 16 more games in 2020 and started five.

During his time with Washington, Martin spent time at both left and right guard, even filling in for current Jaguars right guard and former Washington right guard Brandon Scherff at times. Martin was drafted by Washington when Rauscher had a big role with the franchise as well, making his fit with the Jaguars and fellow guards Ben Bartch and Will Richardson Jr. clear.