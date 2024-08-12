Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Signed Tashaun Gipson
The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their safety room on Sunday, signing veteran safety and former starter Tashaun Gipson Sr.
Gipson was a starter for the Jaguars from 2016-2018 and has spent the last two years with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 33 games for them and recording six interceptions and 11 pass deflections and starting six playoff games in that stretch.
The return of Gipson was meant to reinforce a safety room that is currently dealing with an injury to one of its primary depth pieces in Andrew Wingard.
"Well, I mean when you think about Dewey's situation and Tashaun's situation, they're very similar because they'll probably miss about the same time. I am saying that to say obviously Tashaun making the 53 and things of that nature at the end of camp," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"But for us too, it's a veteran player that we're familiar with who gives us more depth, gives us an opportunity at safety that right now kind of fills the spot. And we've got some young safeties that are playing well and Savage right now is not cleared for contact yet as much, so just gives you another veteran body and some competition and looking forward to getting him out there."
Gipson is now one of three players on the roster who were a part of the 2017 roster: Gipson, Cam Robinson and Tyler Shatley.
Gipson spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Gipson signed with the Jaguars in 2016 and started in 48 games for the Jaguars, along with all three playoff games in 2017. In that span, he recorded six interceptions and 16 pass deflections.
Since then, Gipson has started for the Chicago Bears, the Houston Texans and the 49ers.
"His career totals include 680 tackles (489 solo), 68 passes defensed, 33 interceptions, 18 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three touchdowns, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble." the Jaguars said in a release.
"Gipson’s 33 interceptions are tied for third-most since he entered the league in 2012, and his 68 passes defensed are seventh-most among safeties since 2012. He has also started 10 postseason contests – including three for the Jaguars in 2017 – and registered 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss."
Gipson joins a Jaguars defensive roster that is missing Wingard. Last week, the Jaguars signed veteran safety Adrian Amos to a room that has Andre Cisco, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas, Terrell Edmunds, and Erick Hallett.