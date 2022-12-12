Doug Pederson: Jaguars Awaiting MRI Results on Travon Walker's Ankle

Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Travon Walker is dealing with an ankle injury in the wake of his big performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, with head coach Doug Pederson likely not having more of an update until Wednesday.

“I’m still waiting on an MRI report to come back, so hopefully I’ll have more information this afternoon," Pederson said on Monday afternoon.

Walker, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, is third on the team in sacks with 3.5, second in pressures with 31 and third in quarterback hits with four. Walker recorded his first strip-sack of the season on Sunday, sacking Ryan Tannehill in Titans' territory to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown of the afternoon.

Walker's forced fumble was one of four takeaways the Jaguars forced on Sunday, including three fumbles.

"I even go back to earlier, Travon, that sack fumble that gave us the ball, we went in and scored and tied the game at seven, then we come right back, they go down and score, Shaq made just a great hit," Pederson said.

"Derrick kind of cut back inside, and Shaq was right there, made a great hit. I’m standing right there, and the ball just kind of pops up into Josh Allen’s hands. Those are things we need. Teams need those. We talk about creating turnovers, and we did that. We created takeaways. The defense was able to get the ball four times, and obviously the offense was able to protect it, and those are obviously recipes for success if you can continue to do that.”

While Walker's status might not be known until later in the week, Pederson did offer some strong words for the status of safety Andre Cisco, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

"He’s doing good. I think he’s going to be day to day again this week. Shoulder is getting better, chest is getting better. I’m optimistic. He’ll have another full week of practice again, then we’ll see where he is at the end of the week.”