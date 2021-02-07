Grading the Jaguars 2020 Free Agents: Linebacker Joe Schobert

As the Jacksonville Jaguars gear up for 2021 NFL free agency, we look back on the FA's signed before the 2020 season and grade their impact on the Jaguars. Next up, linebacker Joe Schobert.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, like many teams in the National Football League, found themselves in a precarious situation last spring. A global pandemic meant scouts and coaches were limited to tape when evaluating players. As such, the Jaguars kept their free agent signings modest.

From there, the list shrunk even more as a handful of those signed elected to retire and/or opt-out for the season.

There were six though that saw significant time on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season and we’ll spend the next few days grading their performance.

Linebacker Joe Schobert came to the Jacksonville Jaguars after three years with the Cleveland Browns. The quintessential middle linebacker, there was never any question Schobert would the starter there on Day 1. He was, he remained so and proved himself one of the best FA signings of the offseason.

What Went Right

A lot of things. Schobert was fourth in the league in total tackles (141) and 2.5 sacks. The latter stat was tied for second on the team. He was a roadblock in the middle and went sideline-to-sideline with ease. While so much of the Jaguars defense floundered this season, the linebacker corps was stout, thanks in large part to Schobert’s leadership as the quarterback of the defense.

One of the more underrated parts of Schobert’s game was his ability to knock down passes from his MIKE spot. He finished with four passes defended and also led the Jaguars with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

He’s a complete middle linebacker, capable of handling everything you could ask of someone in his position; from tackling, to coverage, to playcalling, he did it all and did it well.

Schobert himself at middle linebacker is a scary sight for opponents. But what made the unit so productive was Schobert’s arrival allowed linebacker Myles Jack to move outside to WILL, which is his more natural position. With Schobert handling the calls and the middle of the field, Jack could flash his speed and coverage skills.

Jack explained what Schobert’s signing did for the duo after Week 2 saying, “to have another baller with me in Joe [Schobert], I thought it was better because I feel like as a linebacker, when you’ve got somebody who’s up to your caliber or just understands, you guys can speak the same language, it makes your job that much easier. So, it’s really a tandem job and I really feel like them bringing Joe in, really made it a lot easier for me, so it was cool.”

What Went Wrong

On a 1-15 team, it’s inevitable something went wrong. Coaches pointed out at times throughout the season that Schobert missed tackles or gave up a play in coverage. Part of that though is the fourth-year linebacker being a victim of his own success. The standard was raised by his own game to the point that any misstep seemed glaring. Those mistakes were few and far between though.

Overall Grade On This Signing: A+

Joe Schobert was arguably the best free agent signing the Jaguars made in the 2020 offseason. He brought leadership, knowledge, and an excellent tackling ability to the unit. If things go as expected and he is paired with Jack again next season, they have the potential to be one of the best linebacker corps in the NFL.