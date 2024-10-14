Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Breaking Down the Roy Robertson-Harris Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded former defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks, and today's breaking episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast dives deep into the move.
Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen also spoke after the game. Below is a transcript.
Q: On if he feels like there is a lack of focus?
Hines-Allen: “I think there's a lack of a lot of things, but focus can be one of those.”
Q: On what he feels like went wrong the most today on defense?
Hines-Allen: “Penalties, not getting off the field. Things that we've been struggling with all year. Then the penalties we kept them on the field for one drive with three penalties and ended up eventually scoring. So beating ourselves as well, we have to correct those.”
Q: On what he would contribute the penalties and fundamental errors to?
Hines-Allen: “I mean, I think, again, outside of the penalties if you look at the play, we were getting off the field. So, we did a better job up front of just getting to the quarterback, getting him off his spot. All being, it was just the penalties. I can't really speak on what put them in that position to feel like he needed to be there, but at the end of the day we still had to respond and still get off the field, and we didn't do a good job of that today.”
Q: On what is needed to turn things around?
Hines-Allen: “A sense of urgency, it’s a must-win. We know we have to trust in everybody here, but the sense of urgency needs to pick up, the passion, the love. The reason why we do the things that we do needs to pick up a little bit more. It starts Tuesday once we get back to practice and focus on the Patriots.”
Q: On why he felt like QB Caleb Williams had success?
Hines-Allen: “He's going to make plays. He's done that all year. Like you said, I think the first half outside that one drive we did a good job of keeping him in the pocket and getting hits, but he's going to make plays. Kudos to him.”
Q: On if the players see next week as a must-win?
Hines-Allen: “Yes, sir.”
