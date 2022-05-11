Jaguars Claim 2 Players, Including Former Washington 4th-Rounder Wes Martin

The Jacksonville Jaguars made two additions to the roster on Wednesday, taking advantage of their place on the waiver wire by claiming offensive guard Wes Martin and defensive end/outside linebacker Rashod Berry.

Martin was claimed off of waivers from the New York Giants, while Berry was claimed off of waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Martin will now reunite with Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, who coached Martin during his rookie season when Rauscher was the assistant offensive line coach and eventually the interim offensive line coach for Washington.

Rauscher served as Washington's assistant offensive line coach under esteemed offensive line coach Bill Callahan. When Callahan became the team's interim head coach, Rauscher was promoted to interim offensive line coach, giving him significant experience with Martin.

Martin was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, with Washington selecting him out of Indiana with the No. 131 pick. Martin played in nine games and started five as a rookie. He appeared in 16 more games in 2020 and started five.

During his time with Washington, Martin spent time at both left and right guard, even filling in for current Jaguars right guard and former Washington right guard Brandon Scherff at times. Martin was drafted by Washington when Rauscher had a big role with the franchise as well, making his fit with the Jaguars and fellow guards Ben Bartch and Will Richardson Jr. clear.

Berry originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played both defensive end and tight end for the Ohio State Buckeyes in college, including making two starts in place of Chase Young in his final season.

After playing in three games during his rookie season with the Patriots, he played in five games with the Lions during the 2021 season.