Jaguars Release Stephen Hauschka, Sign Jabaal Sheard to Practice Squad

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars made several roster moves on Monday, including the release of kicker Stephen Hauschka after a disastrous game against the Houston Texans. 

Hauschka missed two kicks (24, 49 yards) within the last minute of the first half during the 30-14 loss to the Texans in Week 5, taking away a chance for thew Jaguars to go into halftime up 10-3 or 13-3. Now, the Jaguars (1-4) are set to start their fifth different kicker in five weeks. 

Since the start of Week 2, the Jaguars have had Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas and Hauschka kick for the team. All have missed at least one kick in the game they appeared in during that span, though Hasucka is the only one to miss two field goals. 

Lambo (hip) has been on injured reserve since the conclusion of Week 2, while Wright and Rosas each kicked for one game before being injured. The Jaguars have now promoted Jon Brown from the practice squad to the active roster. 

It appears Brown will be the Jaguars kicker in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions since head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that Lambo would miss at least one more game. 

"I don't see him being able to come back this week, but we are trying to progress as fast as we can to come back for the game against the Chargers," Marrone said. 

The Jaguars have also released defensive tackle Carl Davis, who has not appeared in a game for the Jaguars after being suspended for the first four games of the season. As a corresponding move, the Jaguars promoted Caraun Reid to the active roster.

The Jaguars made two more roster moves on Monday: the team placed free safety Andrew Wingard on injured reserve with an abdominal strain, while the team has also signed free agent defensive end Jabaal Sheard to the practice squad. 

Sheard worked out for the Jaguars last week and could provide depth at defensive end. Currently, the Jaguars have Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot and K'Lavon Chaisson at defensive end, but a veteran boost could be needed.

Sheard was a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Cleveland Browns from the University of Pitt. He has played with the Browns (2011-2014) and was named to the All-Rookie team in 2011, the New England Patriots (2015-2016) with whom he won a Super Bowl and the Indianapolis Colts (2017-2019).

During his nine-year career thus far, Sheard has accumulated 417 tackles (average 46.4 a year), 51.5 sacks (5.7 a year) and 13 forced fumbles (1.4 a year). He has played as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme and a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. 

