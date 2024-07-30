Jaguars Waiver Kicker Riley Patterson
The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker battle has ended, with the Jaguars waiving veteran kicker Riley Patterson on Monday.
Patterson was picked up by the Jaguars ahead of Week 1 in 2022 and then appeared in all 19 games, including going 3-of-3 on field goals during the Jaguars' two postseason games. Patterson was 33-of-38 on field goal attempts last season, going 2-of-3 from 50 or more yards. He made 36-of-37 point after attempts.
Patterson started the season on a so-so foot, missing four field goals in the first 10 games. He then went 19-of-20 over the rest of the season.
Overall, Patterson converted 30-of-35 field goals (85.7%) and 36-of-37 extra points (97.3%) for 126 points scored in 2022. In Week 16 against the New York Jets, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making four field goals and an extra point for 13 points scored.
The Jaguars then traded Patterson to the Detroit Lions for a 2026 conditional seventh-round selection last May after they signed former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. Patterson then returned to the Jaguars roster this offseason on a futures deal.
With Patterson now out of the picture, it appears the kicking job is solely left for rookie kicker Cam Little.
"Cam's done great. He's been really, really good. He's so consistent, he's locked in, he's competitive and he's everything I thought when I went and worked him out, when I met with him. All those great interactions I had pre-draft, he's exactly what I thought, if not better," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said on Saturday.
"He's talented, he's doing it, he's been consistent, he's shown the leg strength, he's done all those things. Then the more we can put him in these tougher situations… He's going to kick today in team period, but he's also potentially getting a kick or two in move-the-ball situations. Move the ball to win a game in the two-minute. So, let's see how he reacts in those, but what I've seen so far, I don't think we're going to see anything different, let's say that."