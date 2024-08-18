What Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is Weighing Ahead of Roster Cuts
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have tough decisions to make in the coming weeks, with roster cut downs set to place in a little under two weeks.
With one of the most competitive rosters in recent franchise history, the Jaguars will have to figure out who can fit in deep cornerback, defensive line and wide receiver rooms.
So, how exactly will the Jaguars weigh things between preseason games and training camp practices? That is exactly the question Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson will have to ask themselves.
“Well, that’s a good question. Obviously, the film matters and what they do during the week matters, all the things that go into this decision with the coaches," Baalke said during the Jaguars' 20-7 preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.
"We’re going to spend a lot of time with the coaches going through each individual player, position. Who belongs on the practice squad? Who do we want on the 53? Trying to create as much depth and competition as we can across the board.”
Perhaps the biggest thing the Jaguars have to debate is the amount of bodies they want in each room. For instance, the Jaguars carried seven wide receivers and only three tight ends last year. Could that change to six and four this year? Those are the kinds of questions that will arise over the next two weeks.
"It's hard to single out any one position group, I think there's a lot of competition on this team," Baalke said.
"Usually, you go in and you might have two or three bubble guys, I think we've got a lot more than that in terms of just competition to make the final 53. Are we going to keep six at one position or seven? There's just going to be a lot of debates that go on during the course of the next 10 days to figure this out."