Jaguars' Brenton Strange Receives Fantasy Football Praise
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange did not have much fanfare in fantasy football in his first two seasons, but that is clearly changing entering a critical 2025 season.
In a recent pre-training camp ranking of fantasy football's best options at the tight end position, Strange came in ranked at No. 18. Considering Strange is entering his first season as a full-time starter, that is high praise.
"Brenton Strange qualifies as a newcomer to the offseason tight end rankings after serving admirably in Evan Engram‘s absence last season. With Engram off to Denver, Strange will be called upon to lead the way at the position for the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming season," PF F said.
"Across seven games without Engram last year, Strange compiled enough fantasy production to rank as the TE14, which included four games as a top-12 weekly finisher for the position. Strange will have more target competition in a different Jaguars offense this season, though he holds potential to deliver as a solid depth option with the potential to fill in as a weekly starter throughout the year,"
Strange will clearly be relied upon heavily in the 2025 season as he prepares to become the full-time No. 1 tight end for the first time since being drafted in 2023.
The Jaguars' staff is clearly all-in on Strange, which should only enhance his fantasy value.
“I think his work ethic, first and foremost, is hopefully a leadership attribute that the guys can model and see what he does on a day-to-day basis. I think from a leadership standpoint and just from a player standpoint, you see a guy with a lot of potential to continue to grow whether it’s in the pass game or the run game," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said during minicamp.
"A guy with a lot of physical traits that can be that balanced tight end and do a lot of different things that this offense will ask him to do. I think the encouraging thing is the type of guy he is and the way he works, if he continues to work at it. You see the potential and the opportunities for growth, not just throughout this spring but hopefully into training camp and beyond.”
