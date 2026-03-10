Jaguars Continue to Reshape TE Room With Release of Johnny Mundt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As the Jacksonville Jaguars have turned the page toward free agency, they aren't done in their endeavor to clear cap space.

The latest move to clear the Jaguars' cap came from Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his staff on Monday night, with the Jaguars reportedly releasing tight end Johnny Mundt -- a reflection of just how much is set to change at the tight end position.

The Jaguars are releasing veteran TE Johnny Mundt, per source. A top blocking tight end now on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Jaguars Move On

The Jaguars signed Mundt to a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason but are now opting to pull the plug on his tenure with the franchise after just one season. Mundt opened the season as the Jaguars' top backup tight end behind Brenton Strange, but both him and fellow offseason addition Hunter Long eventually began to lose snaps to new tight end Quintin Morris.

By releasing Mundt from his contract, the Jaguars are set to take on just half a million in dead cap while also saving $2,735,294 in cap space. It is far from being a major move, but every bit counts after the Jaguars spent money on Monday to re-sign cornerback Montaric Brown and linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

The Jaguars are seemingly set to completely redo their tight end room behind Strange and Morris. Morris, who was set to be a free agent this offseason, was re-signed by the Jaguars last week and is the early favorite to be the Jaguars' No. 2 tight end.

“I definitely think there's always a lot of untapped potential. I think it's definitely a lot more comfortable as in the sense of just coming back being in a familiar system now, kind of understanding the coaches, understanding what we're building, understanding the offense and what we're trying to accomplish," Morris said on Monday. "And so, it's a lot less, I'd say thinking and stuff, and you can kind of really go out there and play.”

The future of Long is now the next question in the tight end room. It was no secret the Jaguars needed to get more dynamic at tight end behind Strange this offseason, and the release of Mundt is the first major step the Jaguars have taken to doing so.

In 16 games for the Jaguars last season, Mundt started six games and caught nine passes for 111 yards in Liam Coen's offense. Over the course of the season, Mundt ended up playing 36% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps/