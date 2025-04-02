How Liam Coen Views the Jaguars' Defensive Line
The Jacksonville Jaguars have needs up and down their roster, and one unit that has been a popular point of discussion is their defensive line.
But when weighing how much of a need it actually is, there are few opinions that hold more weight than head coach Liam Coen's.
Speaking with reporters at the NFL's annual league meetings in South Florida on Monday, Coen made it clear what he wants to see added to the defensive line group -- and more importantly, how he views the group today.
"Yeah, I think ultimately, you’re looking to add some competition in there. We’ve got some really good players down there," Coen said when asked about potentially adding to the defensive line.
We have seen Coen make it crystal clear in the past which groups he believes need to be upgraded; he made it obvious at his opening press conference what kind of help they needed along the offensive line, for example.
But when given a chance to proclaim his team's need for another difference-maker along the defensive line, Coen opted to pivot to pointing out the talent the Jaguars already have in-house.
"I think we’ve got three first-rounders on our defensive line currently. Three guys that are going to have some good years, hopefully," Coen said in reference to Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead.
"They’re hoping to elevate that room. We’ll continue to evaluate it, but absolutely, you’re looking to add somebody to the D-line however that thing plays out, inside or outside.”
With 10 draft picks, it is clear the Jaguars are set to add to the defensive line in one way or another. But just based off Coen's comments, perhaps the Jaguars do not see the defensive line as the glaring need that so many others see.
We will find out in the next few weeks how the Jaguars truly see the defensive line in terms of the severity of need. But for today, it is at least compelling to see Coen, in a way, downplay the need.
Still, the Jaguars need depth both at edge rusher and in the interior of the defensive line no matter how you slice it. The Jaguars and Coen know that more than anyone.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to never miss another story.
Please let us know your feelings when you like find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.